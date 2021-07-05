Whatever you are thinking, think bigger – Primo Banks

Successful people always choose to think big. They dream big. They imagine themselves playing it big. Primo Banks, real name Darryl Braceful, is an accomplished entrepreneur and endowed songwriter. To become a successful singer, Darryl began to practice his singing at an early age.

His upcoming album will release in the summer of 2021. The album name is Hell On Earth.

Starting a business has its perks but even so, it demands a lot of sacrifices. It demands the sacrifice of time, money, and sleep, on the other hand, demands the power of will, strength, and mental health. “I wiggled myself into entrepreneurship not knowing that was the path I was taking, he said.

As humans, we hinder our own growth by over-thinking and our preconceptions. We must aim high and always think of the bigger picture. Man was born to succeed, and what sets him apart from other animals is his ability to uplift himself physically, mentally and spiritually from his present status said Primo Banks.

He says, yes, thinking big gives you motivation and drives. If you set goals but you don’t feel motivated toward them, perhaps, it is because your goals are not exciting. And this is because your goals are not big enough.Think about it, when something is “too normal” or something you can easily reach, it doesn’t drive you.

I dare you to think bigger, to act bigger, and to be bigger, and I promise you a more exciting life if you do.

Primo Banks says, none of us knows our limits until we think big and aim for better. When you have an “I-can-do-it” attitude, the how-to-do-it traits develop in your mind. Believing that you WILL succeed is the one of the basic and essential traits of successful people.

It can be much easier to succeed by thinking big, rather than thinking small. There is less competition at the top of the scale than there is at the bottom, so it’s more advantageous to go large and reach for the stars.

Think success, not failure. Remind yourself regularly that you are better than you think you are. Believe Big. The size of your success is determined by the size of your belief he quoted.