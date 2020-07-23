WHATEVER THE PROBLEM THERE ARE “SOUL”UTIONS

The world is not lacking in the vastness and variety of problems that it is facing. We are constantly bombarded with external and internal obstacles and challenges that we strive to solve.

Each of us seems to be vacillating between regretting the past and worrying about the future. But how often do we tap into the present moment and appreciate what it has to offer?

Prior to the quarantine lifestyle of 2020, I was a pretty social and outgoing person. I loved going out with my friends and living in a big city. I felt like I was being a great mom because the kids went from school to sports and and playdates and were always busy. The speed of the spinning world seemed like an advantage.

However, in the slowed pace of the last few months, I am beginning to realize how little I really knew about my true essence and that of my family. The seemingly never ending days of March seemed like a doom sentence that I wanted to bring to a quick end. I longed for the “boredom” to cease so that we could get back to our activities.

Little by little and day by day the days began to feel like precious stretches of quality time with my family. The love and laughter of the day filled the time between sunrise and sunset and was no longer measured by the numbers on the clock.

Let’s make no mistake, this time has not been stress-free. We have had health concerns, money concerns, and a plethora of other worries to take up some of the “mind time”. But we have learned some “Soul-utions” that have altered our life as we know it:

Family is the most precious commodity we have. Silence allows you the opportunity to hear the sounds of your inner voice. Doing nothing is the best kind of something you can do. Life is fragile and fleeting but OH SO PRECIOUS! Savour the pause. Use the sun and moon as clocks. Learn to feel full with less. Nature is always speaking to you. Your soul knows the way. The days of the week are only yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Goodnight. The moon is out so I wish upon a star and long for the rays of the sun to wake me.