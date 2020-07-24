Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What to Leave Out in Conversations about Race

Racism is deeply intertwined with law, custom, and even religion.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Racism is deeply intertwined with law, custom, and even religion. It’s so pervasive that it’s not always easy to identify, let alone dismantle. So constructive conversations about racism must be approached with emotional intelligence.

Elsewhere I have written about arriving at workable definitions of racism.  As well as the surprising impact of emotional intelligence on racism.  Building on these two ideas, now let’s talk about what to leave out in conversations about race.  Knowing what to leave out is just as important as what to include.

When people are passionate about a topic—whether passionately for, or passionately against—unbridled emotion can easily lead to destructive responses. Destructive responses like belittling, caving in, defensiveness, dismissing others’ opinions, finger-pointing, sarcasm, revenge, overpowering, passive-aggressive behavior, stonewalling, withdrawing, and violence strip the humanity of others. While these kinds of responses may feel satisfying in the moment, they don’t advance the conversation in the long run. Because they don’t dignify people.  Hard as it may be, it’s best to leave them out.

Productive responses on the other hand, while perhaps not immediately satisfying, will get you farther in the conversation. Apologizing, determining the root of the problem, taking ownership of your part in a situation, giving people space and time, acknowledging others’ feelings, seeking active resolution, separating emotions from facts, communicating respectfully, listening, and being aware of your own feelings are all included in this category. These are the kinds of behavior that create space for change.

Make no mistake—productive responses can be harder to live into than knee-jerk destructive reactions. However, responding in these ways will grant dignity to yourself and the other parties involved. At the heart of it, acknowledging the humanity of others is one of the deep values of the Christian life.

Gloria Browne-Marshall, my first guest on the Uncomfortable Conversations series, writes in Race, Law and American Society that “Justice is an ongoing quest.  Freedom for people of color in America began as a fight for physical liberty, continued as a struggle for constitutional protections, and remains a battle against forces that would relegate people to a perpetual underclass based on color and tradition.”

Together, let’s weather that battle for justice with dignity intact by fine-tuning what kinds of behavior to include and what to leave out. Doing the work of transforming racism is too important to not get right.

    Rev. Rebekah Simon-Peter

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    An Age-by-Age Guide to Talking to Your Kids About Race and Racism

    by Dr. Shelli Dry
    Michal Urbanek/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Testing Positive for Racism

    by Dr. Ken Druck
    Community//

    The Surprising Impact of Emotional Intelligence on Racism

    by Rev. Rebekah Simon-Peter

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.