What to expect in a hypnosis session

While I use an intuitive blend of therapies and methods designed to bring about neurological changes, hypnosis is usually the one that draws most people’s curiosity.

Hypnotic work can be done eyes open or closed. It can take the form of what seems to be a normal conversation, or it might be a technique that is conducted in a deeper, more trance-like way. There are rarely any swinging watches though!

Among other more conscious interventions that I might use, we will often do what would be considered traditional hypnosis.

A traditional hypnosis session – which is like a guided meditation – involves three parts. These are the induction, suggestion, and re-orientation.

During the induction, which can last from a few seconds up to ten minutes or more, your mind and body are encouraged to relax and your focus and attention becomes directed inwards. The aim is to quieten the conscious mind and draw the subconscious attention to my voice and the meaning contained within the words I am saying. There are different induction techniques, and different people will respond better to different ones. It might be that you suit a progressive relaxation of all your body parts, or for the more resistant an abstract induction designed to confuse the conscious mind into trance can be more effective.

Once in a suitably receptive state, in which you may feel anywhere from lightly to deeply relaxed, I speak directly to your subconscious mind, using the language and structure that it understands. This may mean me taking you through events and scenarios intended to help you address any emotions or behaviours that have been troubling you. Sometimes you may experience these situations as if you are watching them, and sometimes you will experience them as if you are within them. I will also make suggestions to your brain that we have agreed beforehand will be beneficial to you. These will be unique to your needs.

In the re-orientation phase, I will guide you back to being fully alert and awake, making further suggestions for noticing the changes in the time between sessions.

We will then discuss any insights that might have come to you while you were in hypnosis, as well as what our next steps might be.

If you have any further questions about hypnosis, please get in contact with me, [email protected]

For more about Victoria, visit her hypnosis for business website.