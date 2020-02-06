What to do when there’s “no perfect time”

If you’re a solopreneur, you’ve probably figured out that there’s never a good time to do something. We have choices. We either put off what we know we need to do or we go ahead and do it in “imperfect timing.”

Here’s why I’m writing this post. My 95-year-old father is having a medical procedure that involves a painful recovery, and he asked me (as the designated caregiver if & when…) to be with him during that time.

“Of course,” I said. I started mentally rearranging my schedule, thinking of all the things I’d need to bring with me in order to do my work down in Florida where he lives. I made a hotel reservation for the two-day drive.

But what about the launch of my new (recorded, thank goodness) webinar? Should I postpone that whole thing?

No, because I realized that there never will be ideal timing for it. So I started thinking how I could do it more comfortably and realistically.

I decided to start with a “soft” launch, meaning only to people on my List. I figured they would understand if a glitch happened or if I couldn’t respond to something right away. Many of them know me and are loving fans who have my back. Later on, when I’ve worked out the kinks of the launch (by doing the launch), I can spread out to the wider world. This actually seems like a smart way to go regardless: a sort of beta test to make sure everything works.

Here’s the lesson:

Despite “the bad timing,” we can continue taking small, comfortable “tortoise steps” in the direction we want to go. Identify what’s causing you stressful thoughts and making you procrastinate. Then think, “How can I make this more comfortable and realistic?”

And when it’s time to hit the GO button say out loud, “This is going to help some people, and it’s good enough for now!”

(If you’re an introverted solopreneur and need help with strategizing more comfortable ways to move forward, I can help. You can start by going to my coaching page: Exploratory Consultation and fill out the quick form I’ll get it in an email. Then I’ll email you with my online calendar so you can book a call. I’d love to help you get good to go!)