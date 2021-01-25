What therapists say to patients regarding pandemic anxiousness? As analyzed by Eric Dalius

It is wide spread for individuals to feel anxious and depressed in the present situation. The upheaval and uncertainty around coronavirus have brought every aspect of human life within its shackles. The worry about the virus and the risk associated is making individuals cautious about the disease. Moreover, the fear of losing income, getting sick, figuring out childcare, not having enough groceries, or feeling isolated are other issues, which leads to anxiety among individuals. Moreover, household provisions are unsettling in the present arena.

It is here that the role of therapists comes into play. They are now holding sessions via video calls or telephonic conversation rather than face to face encounters with individuals. These individuals are playing an influential role in working through these concerns.

The mental health professionals are approaching the anxiety regarding COVID-19 with a positive outlook. They are hopeful regarding the advice which they provide their patients to calm their senses. Mental health is of significance, along with physical wellbeing. Hence, the rising cases of anxiety and depression have brought mental health under the limelight among individuals in recent times.

Take a look at the advice provided by experts to help you ease the situation

The spread of the pandemic has not only increased the number of physical ailment cases. But also, mental impairments equally. The rising numbers of anxiety and depression cases have also resulted in an increased number of suicidal reports. Hence, it is imperative to take mental health under consideration, along with physical wellbeing.

Explore new ways of connecting with co-workers, family, and friends: Work from home has become a recent trend. In this scenario, restaurants, schools, gyms, malls, etc., have postponed their work. Hence, people are finding it difficult to connect with their near and dear ones. Since social distancing is vital for slowing down the spread of the virus, people are striving their level best to comply with governmental directions. They are trying to stay indoors as far as possible and connecting with friends and family members via a virtual platform. Recent surveys reveal that there has been an increase in the use of the Internet and social media platforms. The desire to connect with others is essential so that you do not feel isolated. According to Eric Dalius, connection lessens depression and anxiety and keeps you close to your near and dear ones. There has been an increase in the number of telephonic conversations and video chats. It is here that mental health professionals stress the significance of processing your time and speaking with your friends and family members. Physical isolation does not mean social isolation. You take the help of social media platforms, telephonic conversations, video chats to connect with your loved ones.

Maintain consistency in daily routine: Therapists think that people must maintain consistency following their daily routines. Although there may be minor adjustments required, you must follow the overall schedule. You must keep your bedtimes and wake-up times the same, take your favorite drink in the morning, continue with your regular physical exercise, take a soothing shower, read the newspaper regularly and take your meals at times. Keep in mind that these actions may seem small, but they give a comforting feel to you in the long run.

Do not ponder your mind with things you cannot control: For those individuals who suffer from mental issues, these times are tedious for them. Since they are already suffering from a mental ailment, these uncertain times only increase their sufferings. They need to continue with their health practices and take care of themselves as far as possible. Eating nutritious food, getting enough rest, staying hydrated, washing their hands regularly, moving their body, and practicing social distancing norms are essential. In addition to this, you must learn how to accept uneasy and unknown feelings that often accompany you. You must have a proper understanding of your impressions so that you can deal with them in these uncertain times. You have to remind yourself regularly that these are temporary situations and try to comfort yourself regarding the present state of things.

Be gentle with yourself:The entire world is going through hard times just like you. It is not easy for them to cope with the situation. Instead of thinking about the case, you must focus your attention on other productive aspects. Practice self-compassion so that you can give yourself a much-needed break. You have to comply with less than ideal circumstances that are around you.Try to find out simple pleasure in your regular activities and slow down so that you find more appreciation. Be patient with your feelings and try to indulge in multitasking as far as possible. Indulge yourself in activities that you enjoy and take care of your diet. Keep in mind that your physical health is equally important, and it plays a significant role in your mental wellbeing.

Cut your media exposure: It is good to stay informed regarding recent happenings. However, if you continue thinking about the news on social media or television, it will affect your mental peace. You have to set parameters on the level of information you consume every day. It is good to get updates. However, it would help if you did not overburden yourself with a stressful announcement. Moreover, you must use reputable sources and stay away from false information or misinformation that gets circulated. You may also use the websites of international authorities to get reliable information on the virus, says Eric J Dalius.

In addition to this, try to keep things in your perspective and develop a positive attitude towards recent happenings. Ensure that you have enough of your medications, which you take regularly. A little bit of anxiety is not uncommon. However, if you feel that you cannot cope with your feelings and emotions, get in touch with a therapist who may recommend useful ways of dealing with your stress. Do not feel shy to vent out your feelings.