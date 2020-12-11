What Solo Travel Looks Like for Women in 2021?

In past years, solo travel for women has been on a rise. Traveling alone is a wonderful experience. It may seem scary at first but with proper knowledge and preparation, you can make it memorable. Everyone craves the freedom of traveling alone and wants to experience it at least once in their life. You get to learn and explore many new things about yourself along the way. You’ll meet new people and experience new things. Moreover, you’ll learn to face the challenges that come with it.

If you’re planning a solo trip for the first time and don’t know where to begin, don’t stress out. You can have international travel tips from your friends or coworkers. Many female travel bloggers also share their experience of how it’s like to travel alone in a strange place. As a female, you need a place that’s both safe and adventurous to make your trip a perfect one.

Therefore, if you want to travel alone in the next year, this article has some amazing suggestions for you. You’ll find inspiration with this list of the best travel destinations for solo travel for women in the year 2021.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is the perfect place from where you can start your travel adventure. If you’re an active social media user, you must have seen this place popping up more than once. This is because the Indonesian paradise island is everyone’s favorite. People here are friendly and humble, so traveling alone won’t be a problem either. You can enjoy the huge local markets, bars, and vibrant nightlife. The two best places to live in Bali are Ubud, which is in the forest, and Canggu, which is on the south coast.

Female travelers all around the world visit Ubud. It is known as the heart of the forest where you can meditate, practice yoga, and enjoy delicious food. Other activities in Bali include visiting the Islands, temples, forest, or going for a hike to watch the sunset.

Paradise, Nevada

Nevada is famous for its landscapes as well as for the glittery nightlife. This is a place that you must not miss. Paradise is a city in Nevada well-known for its natural diversity and scenic drives. They have numerous wonderful outdoor activities for tourists. If you’re a nature lover, add it to your list today. It is also a safe place to visit for solo travelers.

Here you’ll have an option for various adventurous and thrilling activities such as hiking, biking, climbing, horseback riding, fishing, etc. Other than that, it is famous for the Fly Linq zip line. You can also enjoy the nightlife by watching the fountains of Bellagio o by watching the light show from above in the sky. You can also hire a limo for a perfect experience. They can guide you well throughout your trip.

Taiwan

Taiwan is at a short flight distance from Singapore. It is one of the best holiday destinations for female solo travelers. Taiwan is known as Asia’s hidden gems and is a perfect beach destination. The magical place is surrounded by turquoise water and charcoal coastline. Taipei is the capital of Taiwan which is a fusion of American, Japanese, and Chinese culture. Moreover, it is ranked No.26 in the world’s safest countries to travel to.

You must explore the beauty, culture, and innovation of the people. This country has a successful technology and you can find amazing high-tech gadgets here. From majestic landscapes, islands, architecture, to glistening lights, you can find all of it here. It is home to mouth-watering street food. So, if you’re a foodie, you’ll love this place.

Switzerland

Switzerland ranks on No.4 of the safest countries to travel by the World Economic Forum. If you’re a nature lover, you cannot miss this place. You already must’ve heard about the beauty of this place. From the moment you arrive, you’ll see plenty of breathtaking views to keep you entertained. The perfect time is to visit during the warmer months. If so, you’ll get to experience the thrilling activities.

You can explore the small villages, lakes, mountain peaks, and many more. It is world-famous for skiing and hiking trails. Switzerland’s capital city, Bern is famous for its innovative architecture. Other than that, you can visit the Swiss National park, Golden pass line, Jungfraujoch also known as the Top of Europe.

Spain

Solo female travelers must visit Spain as it ranks No.16 among the world’s safest countries. It is known for its diversity of culture and geographics. Spain is a mountainous region with plenty of incredible landscapes. It lies on the Southwestern side of Europe. It has a thriving and busy nightlife. In its capital city, Madrid, you can visit the famous Prado Museum and the Royal Palace. You can also explore the other culturally rich cities.

Moreover, if you visit Spain, you’ll see a festival going on almost every day. Besides, Barcelona is famous for its architecture, art, and live music. You can spend hours walking around the streets and watching the colorful buildings. The delicious street food will also leave you in awe. You’ll never regret visiting this place.

Japan

Adding Japan to your solo female travel list can never go wrong. It ranks No.13 on the safest places to visit so missing it out is not an option. The island country lies in the north of Southeast Asia. However, if you worry about the language barrier, it’s no big problem. Many major cities of Japan have undergone huge transformations to make it accessible and convenient for tourists all over the world. English signboards and help routes can help you well. Moreover, the people are friendly as well.

Japan’s capital, Tokyo is home to the world’s tallest tower. It also has vibrant and neon light streets. You can enjoy the nightlife and street food thoroughly. Also visit the Tsukiji Fish Market, the world’s largest fish market.

Edinburgh, Scotland

If you’re a history lover, this is the best place to visit. It’s old architecture and interesting history is enough to impress you. You can find plenty of artsy museums with perfect Instagram picture spots. Moreover, if you’re a Harry Potter lover, you’ll love exploring the places where J.K Rowling found inspiration for the book. When traveling solo you can also book a guide who will take you to all the beautiful sights.

Additionally, explore the nightlife by visiting clubs at night. You can socialize and make new friends. It is also safe to travel by females. Other than that, you can visit Loch Ness, the Isle of Skye, and Glencoe.

Singapore

A city with one of the world’s most innovative technologies, Singapore ranks No.6 on the safest place to visit. It lies on the Southern tip of Malaysia and is years ahead in terms of finances, technology, and innovation. Females can travel safely and have a memorable time in their lives here. So when you need a break from your life, plan a trip to Singapore. The grand buildings and luxury shopping are one of the perks of this place.

Here you can ride the Singapore flyer and watch the amazing light show from the sky. The zipline is a thrilling yet adventurous experience that you must not miss. Add it to your bucket list today.

Iceland

Another safe place to visit for women in Iceland. The breathtaking views of the landscape and sea will leave you in awe. This country is blessed with natural beauty enough to satisfy your inner nature lover. It ranks No.2 as the safest country to visit. The people here are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the streets and visit the museums.

Reykjavik is Iceland’s capital. It is a beautiful city with many geographical wonders. Top activities in Iceland include whale watching, glacier hike, or watching the Gullfoss and Skogafoss waterfall.

10.Austria

Austria ranks No.14 on the safest countries to visit. It lies in the South of central Europe. You won’t regret coming here. This country is full of surprises. Mozart, Strauss, and Freud are among its famous citizens. This place has mind-blowing castles and palaces perfect for a fairytale vibe. The building and architectural work are among the best in the world.

The capital, Vienna is rich in music, art, and culture. They have wonderful fine dining options and food markets that you should not miss. You can also visit the rural side of Austria to explore the natural beauty. The Bohemian Forest and Traunsee Lake are a must-visit.

Conclusion

Traveling alone is the best experience that one must have at least once a lifetime. In this article, we gave you the best female solo travel recommendations and tips. Other than that, you can also ask your friends who’ve traveled alone before. These places are safe and secure, so you don’t need to worry about that. They strictly follow the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

From pretty islands, busy streets, historic museums, to mouth-watering cuisine, they’ve got it all. Make sure you don’t miss the breathtaking views. So, find inspiration around, and start packing today.

