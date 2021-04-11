It seems that everyone in their 20s is confused, just like in university, apart from attending classes, many people never seem to think about what they want to do after graduation, and even if they do, they don’t know where to start.

At university, apart from classes, there is no one to force you to go to extra-curricular classes, no one to help you manage your time, and no one to tell you what you want to do afterwards. Where to go? It seems that at this age, everything is an unsolved mystery.

But the reality is that if you don’t manage your time, plan your career and invest in yourself by the time you reach your 20s, your life will get worse and worse, and you will even live a life you hate, but I’m sure no one wants to be like that!

What kind of goal you have, you will live the kind of life you want to live.

I have met many students who have just graduated and they ask me this question.

“I’m doing a job I don’t like, it’s boring, I’m bored and I’m not learning anything, what should I do?

In fact, behind these questions all point to one point which is no goal.

In contrast to school, no one will force you to study anymore, and if you don’t find a job, you won’t immediately fall into economic crisis, but when someone really asks us what we want to do, most people’s minds are blank, they don’t know what they want, and they are no different from a “hollow man”.

Without a goal, you are like a ship that has lost its direction in the sea, not knowing where you are going and ultimately not reaching your destination.

In fact, if you don’t have a goal, you don’t know where you are going and you can’t reach your destination.

There is an old saying : “It is impossible for a man to be what he has not seen”. The kind of world you have seen is the kind of person you will become.

The more you don’t have goals, the more you should read self-improvement type books, for example you can read more thinking methods and cognitive change type books.

In fact, the process of reading is also the process of broadening your knowledge base, with the knowledge base, you can see the bigger world and find a better goal in life.

But the moment you know your goal, you will have mastered the initiative of life.

In “Seven Years of Life”, a boy called Nick became God’s “fish out of edr3rxd1 water”. He came from an ordinary background and had no distinguished family background, but with amazing perseverance he accomplished his goal in life and got into Oxford University and eventually became a university teacher, successfully achieving a class leap.

It is said that “there are no more poor schools”, but God will always snooze and the kind of life you want to lead depends on the kind of goals you set for yourself.

How do you set goals for yourself?

If you don’t know what to do, find yourself a competitor first.

This competitor can be your friend, your colleague, your classmate. This person is someone who you can surpass within a year.

After choosing a target, analyze what abilities he has that you do not have, then you learn this ability, and turn this ability into your own hard skills, so that you can temporarily crush the competition.

2. Start with something you are interested in.

The list of things you have done in the past, analyze what you have done to make achievements? What things are you willing to do even if there is no reward for a while?

After you find this thing, find out the combination of interest and career, and then you can combine your interest to find a job.

You can go to the job site, with “point of interest keywords” search related positions, that is, the skills you will put in the search box, the system will give you recommendations related to the position, you according to the requirements of the position, prepare a resume and work can be.

3. Set short-term goals.

If you don’t know what you want to do in the long term, just do a good job in the next hour. Taking advantage of every hour in the present is the most practical way to achieve your long-term goals.

As author Bill Copeland said.”If you don’t have a goal, you’ll get nowhere, even if you work hard all your life”.Instead of aimlessly muddling through, it is better to accomplish a small goal before setting a longer-term one.

If you are lucky enough to find your way, please be able to stick with it and do something to the best of your ability.

If you don’t find it, it doesn’t matter, these are all temporary. At this point, it’s better to do well in the moment and build up your strength so that when the opportunity comes, you will be able to seize it.

“After 20, whatever life you want to live, make an effort in whatever direction you want to live”.