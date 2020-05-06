Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Matters Now?

"What matters now?" is admittedly a broad and difficult question to answer, and precisely the reason why it's worth sitting with it.

By

Rather than just jumping in and talking about how we’re updating our plans and adjusting to COVID-19, I’ve been making sure to ask my clients “What matters now?” first. It’s not that the goals we set and plans we put in place a few weeks ago are all irrelevant – it’s just that now some of them are, and other priorities, values, and needs have emerged.

In some cases, that’s meant that we’ve mothballed entire projects that aren’t the right fit for right now. In other cases, we’ve punted some projects to make space for working on others that are responding to what matters now. In other cases, we’ve decided to go forward with projects we’d put in place, but have adjusted expectations and timelines to account for where people are with COVID-19.

Most of my work, though, has been to make sure that clients are giving themselves permission to acknowledge what matters now – regardless of any plans, goals, or ideas we had from three weeks ago – and to at least consider that maybe shoehorning their plans and projects into this new reality we’re living in is backward. As frustrating as it is for the control freak that lives in each of us, admitting that the world has shifted under our feet, and made the WHATs and WHYs of our plans obsolete, is the very best way to make sure that we make the most of the even more limited time, energy, and attention that we have today.

Questions for reflection:

  • What matters now?
  • Given what matters now, what do you need to keep, drop, add, or delay?
  • What non-economic projects/activities have emerged from COVID-19 and how are you accounting for them? (Self-care, family care, and additional labor due to shutdowns all count)

“What matters now?” is admittedly a broad and difficult question to answer. That it’s broad and difficult is precisely the reason it’s worth sitting with.

It’s also worth asking every day or week as reality keeps shifting.

PS: Today’s song rec is What I Know by Trevor Hall.

Originally published at productiveflourishing.com

Headshot of Charlie Gilkey

Charlie Gilkey, Author, Speaker, Business Strategist, Coach

Charlie Gilkey helps people start finish the stuff that matters. He's the founder of Productive Flourishing, author of the forthcoming Start Finishing and The Small Business Lifecycle, and host of the Productive Flourishing podcast. Prior to starting Productive Flourishing, Charlie was a Joint Force Military Logistics Coordinator while simultaneously pursuing a PhD in Philosophy. He lives with his wife, Angela, in Portland, Oregon.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.