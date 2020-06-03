Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Leaders Need to Know About Burnout

Greg Pellizzon shares some helpful tips on leadership and burnout.

By

We hear a lot about burnout in 2020, but how concerned do leaders need to be about this buzzword? Here are three things that all leaders need to know about burnout. 

Burnout is real.

Burnout is more than a buzzword. The World Health Organization has deemed it an “occupational phenomenon” that results from chronic stress in the workplace. And no one is immune — anyone subjected to chronic stress is at risk for burning out.

Furthermore, burnout isn’t merely about feeling tired. Burnout is a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion that persists, regardless of how much rest you get. Symptoms vary, but most people who burn out report feeling less efficient, struggling to concentrate, or to accomplish even small tasks. Many also feel irritable toward their coworkers.

Burnout is a roadblock that is not easy to overcome.

Many people are aware of the risk of burnout, but choose to ignore them. They accept that the risk is real but assume that they will be able to deal with burnout if it happens. The problem here is that, although you can recover, burnout should not be taken lightly. It’s much easier to prevent burnout than it is to recover from it. Once a person burns out, they could be experiencing symptoms ranging from physical ailments to a complete distaste for their job. 

If you’re concerned about reducing your workload to prevent burnout, consider this: Recovering from burnout almost always requires time off of work. It’s better to avoid burnout by lightening the load now than to wait and need several weeks off later. 

Preventing burnout in the workplace starts with leaders.

As a leader in your organization, you set the tone for the workplace. Leaders need to lead by example and prevent themselves from burning out. If you prioritize your own wellbeing, your team members will be more likely to prioritize theirs as well. 

It’s also critical for leaders to have conversations about burnout. Talk about it often, and make yourself accessible to any team members who are struggling. Burnout should not carry a stigma. It is real, it is a problem, and it needs to be discussed. Let the prevention start with you. 

Greg Pellizzon Headshot

Greg Pellizzon, CEO, Founder, Managing Director, and Senior Portfolio Manager at Hollencrest Capital Management

Greg Pellizzon and his colleauges at Hollencrest Capital Managment, based in Newport Beach, believe that their success can be measured in the legacies they've helped their clients create. As the CEO, Founder, Managing Director, and Senior Portfolio Manager of Hollencrest, Greg has helped to grow the company into one of the largest boutique wealth management firms in all of Southern California. He possesses over four decades of experience and expertise in the investment industry, as well as immense knowledge of real estate, private equity, entrepreneurship, and strategic planning. Since opening in 1999, Greg and Hollencrest have helped the ultra-affluent manage their wealth through risk assessment and management, retirement planning, and maximizing tax efficiency.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Westend61 / Getty Images
Well-Being//

Yes, Burnout Is Real — And We Can Address It Much Better When We Call It What It Is

by Arianna Huffington
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.
Community//

Addressing Burnout and Self-Care from the Inside-Out and the Outside-In

by Anese Cavanaugh
Photo by Carl Heyerdahl on Unsplash
Community//

Two Essential Tenets for Leaders Managing Team Stress and Burnout

by Maggie Waples

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.