Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What it Takes to Be a Philanthropist | Jon Farzam

People wonder about the definition of philanthropy. Originating from the words “love of humanity,” the concept means generosity in all forms. A philanthropist is spoken as someone who gives their time, talent, or treasure in the hopes of creating a better world. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t matter who you are or how much […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

People wonder about the definition of philanthropy. Originating from the words “love of humanity,” the concept means generosity in all forms. A philanthropist is spoken as someone who gives their time, talent, or treasure in the hopes of creating a better world. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t matter who you are or how much is in your bank account. Anybody who wants to be a philanthropist can become one. 

What Is Philanthropy?

Philanthropy is a love of humanity. It entails generosity. It is the practice of giving one’s time and talents to make things better. A philanthropist donates something they believe will help improve lives, but it isn’t always money. 

Who Are Some Famous Philanthropists?

Most philanthropists aren’t rich or famous, but we hear about them in the news because of their wealth or achievements in life. John D. Rockefeller was a renowned philanthropist. He donated massive amounts of cash to help underprivileged people. Mother Theresa wasn’t a millionaire, but she was notable for the good things she did. Many people make financial contributions or volunteer their services. Many volunteer both services and monetary donations to help others. 

What Are The Benefits Of Being A Philanthropist?

Many philanthropists want to solve the problems of society and thus help people. Philanthropy is a benefit for both the donor and the recipient. The Federal Tax Code encourages people to be generous with their income because they can deduct charitable donations from their taxes. Some other positive effects of charitable giving include lower stress levels, increased dopamine levels from doing a good deed, and a better connection with fellow humans through a united cause. The people who donate to causes also tend to have a higher degree of empathy.

What Does Someone Have To Do If They Want To Become a Good Philanthropist?

You don’t need a boatload of cash. All you need is a willingness to donate your time and talents. It doesn’t hurt if you want to donate your disposable income as well. It is essential to think strategically, though. There are online resources that can help with that. “Boost Your Giving IQ” is one. Such resources give someone tools that allow one to come up with a good plan. Websites like Charity Navigator will also provide insight into the legitimacy of the non-profits you’re interested in. They use a well-researched rating system. 

This article was originally published at https://jonfarzam.org/

    Jon Farzam, Hotel Manager at Shore Hotel

    Jon Farzam is a hotel manager currently working in the Santa Monica Area. He has grown to have an impressive career in hospitality thanks to his work with his family's business. He has worked with the family business in any way he could since his teen years. He went to Collins College for a degree in hospitality administration, which he earned high praise while earning. Today he continues to be well involved with the alumni association. He finds this community involvement rewarding and fulfilling. He has taken this feeling home with him, and has also taken part in many local events in Santa Monica. Thanks to this, Jon Farzam has found a rewarding and fulfilling career in hospitality, where everyone is working together to provide the best experience possible.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What Does It Mean to Be a Philanthropist?

    by Peter Palivos, Attorney
    Community//

    What is a Philanthropist?

    by Jimmy Lustig
    Community//

    Philanthropy – A Guide On How To Get Started In 2020

    by Sam Cohen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.