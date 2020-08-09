What Is Your Happiness Factor?

I’ve been doing a lot of thinking…asking a lot of questions and digging deep to answer: What makes me happy?

Sound familiar?

We’ve all been navigating stressful times, having to recalibrate our personal GPS so that we are able to function and adapt to the changing environment.

I’ve had the opportunity to speak with many global entrepreneurs and enterprise leaders in the last few months and I will say with certainty, we are all asking the same question.

What is interesting is our answer to the happiness factor. One would think that the list is different for every single person because we are all unique and dealing with different challenges.

No so, I’ve noticed, there seems to be a common denominator.

Everyone I’ve spoken with shares one ingredient that is similar if not identical and it comes down to one word: LOVE!

If we are able to first love ourselves then we are able to share that positive energy with each other and overcome almost anything.

I’ve heard from entrepreneurs who have overcome obstacles, looking for opportunities that quite frankly seem insurmountable. A simple example, everyone is looking for opportunities to connect with family, friends, customers and prospects on-line. Managing technology has now become part of daily life and an important communication tool for the future. For some, it has been very frustrating while for others, they have embraced the challenge with ease.

I’m sure you’ll agree, before we begin to tap into our creative energy we must first believe in ourselves.

Increase our visibility,

Collaborate with each other and

Connect with our communities.

I’ve been sharing this 3-step success formula for a number of years and at the root of the program is our ability to love ourselves so that we are able to connect with others and start new conversations.

It’s in our DNA to question our path.

We fear failure and ridicule from our friends and family and at times this is the very thing that will stop us from moving forward.

Everyone agrees, if you love yourself, believe in your dreams and are filled with hope and purpose, we will be able to overcome any obstacle that stands in our way.

I recently posted a question on social media asked by a client who was struggling with a negative force in their life. It was strictly confidential and we were looking for a common denominator. They had encountered someone in their network who was trying to ruin their reputation by distorting the truth and ridiculing them behind their back.

In our discussion, I suggested that the negative comments said more about the individual than them and perhaps it was time to “hit the delete button.” I posted a very cute picture of a chipmunk who decided to play on my computer, it looked like they were doing just that! The purpose of the picture was to create a smile and empower anyone who has ever felt the negativity of others to do the same. I had numerous folks who shared similar stories with their own comments and they too had the same solution… remove the person from your network and replace the negative thoughts with love and acceptance.

Love is one of the common denominators that will change attitudes.



So, as we continue to navigate change and transformation we are at times going to feel overwhelmed and frustrated. I know I will refer back to the replies in my social feed and remember that we need to love ourselves first and foremost. Then, extend the same positive thoughts to everyone we encounter in our network.

It is a wonderful reminder…We all have the power to be positive as we leave our fingerprint on the people we meet.

“Empowered people, empower others.”

It’s in our DNA!

Trish Tonaj is a Master Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, Certifed in EQ – Emotional Intelligence, Author, Mentor and Speaker. She is the founder and guest blog host for shareyourstories.online a portal in support of the entrepreneurial spirit and sharing great ideas. Subscribe to the network and join us with your story!