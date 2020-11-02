Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What is this Yin and why do I need it?

Balancing Yin and Yang is key

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Dynamic &amp; ever changing_Yin &amp; Yang

I did a thing…

We have cable, and no one watches it. We pay a hefty bill for it. I was keen to cut the cable. My husband was not. And around and around it we went.

Feeling frustrated by the stubbornness of the man who didn’t watch it but wouldn’t let me be rid of it. There’s a theory that for men, watching TV is like fire gazing… it’s meditative, but I digress.

I was frustrated. And so I did a thing…I called the cable company, and explained my predicament to them. And we trimmed the programming. So now I’m paying less than half what I used to pay for it. That’s some serious $$$.

This is Yin.

For those of you that have heard that there’s Yin and there’s Yang and Yin is dark while Yang is bright and Yin is feminine while Yang is masculine, and Yin is inward facing while Yang is outward facing, I say to you that understanding the exact properties of each is academic. Fun, but academic. What’s key is balancing the two.

There’s a Yang way of enjoying success by going out and finding business and there’s a Yin way, which is by finding savings in a less obvious way.

Both are relevant, but let me tell you, that Yin juice is very heady. The Yin way is also much more personal to you – you decide what’s Yin to you and there’s always more Yin. And Yin can refuel you to have more Yang. It’s like the Yin puts the oomph into your Yang springboard

    Anjali Shekdar 1

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    The Virtues of Yin and Yang

    by Dawn Culp
    Community//

    What is Yin Yoga?

    by Seequers
    Community//

    The Yin and Yang of Success

    by Dr. Joni Carley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.