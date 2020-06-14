What is the driving force in your life?

We all have a powerful driving force inside of us, that once it is unleashed, it can help you to make a reality of all your dreams, visions, and goals. So what is that driving force? It is a hunger for success.

Yet, there are times when you feel stuck! And it is hard to explain or understand what is holding you back. You feel confused and without the energy to fight for what you want. And deep inside, you know that you need a change in your life.

What is your definition of a great existence in this life? For me, it is to live my life on my terms and to have control over my life’s decisions. It means to be happy and fulfilled and to find meaning in the things I do.

“When you’re hungry for success, don’t let anyone feed you crap about slowing down.” -Marie Forleo

What does it mean?

It means to have a well-defined desire and a clear vision for what you want from life. It starts when you take the time to think about how your ideal life would look like and begin to set up goals for future accomplishments.

Think about it; if you don’t know where you are going, how are you going to get there? This simple act of having a very clear idea of what kind of future you want to create for yourself will determine your success. The problem is that most people seldom take the time to do this.

Usually, people have ” Ideas,” “wishes,” that translate into a vague vision of what they want for their lives. But wishes and hopes alone are not strong enough. Remember this: If you aim for nothing, you will probably reach it. But is it a life worth living?

Know your WHY!

To start, you must have a clear idea of WHY you want what you want. You need to be very clear about the reasons. My WHY behind all my successes has always been to love and properly care for my family. I am blessed to have a wonderful wife and two daughters that deserve the best that I have to give.

What do you want? Why do you want it? Are you hungry for it, obsessed with reaching it? If you are hungry enough, you are on the way to doing it.

I am always the happiest when I am giving a 100% to a worthy cause. Other motivators for me are financial stability and the ability to get up every morning, knowing where my final destination is. And you can have all that if you have clearly defined the goals for your life, and if you are hungry for success!

How to:

Surround yourself with people that have the same aims for life, people who are also hungry for success, and have a desire for a better quality of life. You are the total of the five people you spend most of your time with.

Famous phrases as: “Burn your ships” ( By Captain Hernán Cortés landing in Veracruz - Mexico, for his great conquest). Or “Fighting with one’s back to the river” ( General Han Xin in the battle of Jingxing- where he designed a strategy that meant that he would not be able to retreat in case of defeat).

These are metaphors quoted by people that attained greatness in their lives by being willing to go “all in” to achieve what they desired. The concept being that retreat and giving up is impossible to those who hunger for success.

The price they paid was 100% commitment. The attitude of never giving up until they reached a goal is the common characteristic of people that are determined to achieve their dreams.

Motivators:

Let’s remember the principle of pain and pleasure? How human beings make decisions based on how to avoid pain and get pleasure?

Make it painful to be or do nothing! And relate pleasure to the desire to do more, be more, create more. To be someone that will not settle for less than what can be.

Do you want a step by step formula for motivation? Decide- Commit- Resolve- Then take action! You will get motivated when you start doing it.

The threshold:

I remember long ago, at one point in my life, I felt frustrated with the results I was achieving in my professional life. I knew I could do more, be more, then why wasn’t I?

Why was I living in a comfort zone that gave me limited finances and limited opportunities? It was a threshold of pain in my life that motivated me to want to change things.

Suddenly I felt a hunger to be and accomplish more. Not just a desire to lose weight and fit in my jeans, or some other meaningless thing like that.

But the hunger to serve something greater than myself. A drive to push me through my self-limiting beliefs. And I decided I wanted to do more, not just for myself, but for others as well.

If you have children, you understand what I am saying. The beauty of being a human being on this earth is the ability we all have to do more for others, not just for ourselves.

Decide today, to make that commitment, to take on a new level of life, and to be able to do that; you have to change the way you think. The problems you face today cannot be solved by the same pattern of thoughts that created them in the first place.

The most crucial space in your life is the gap between where you are right now and where you want to be. To close the gap, you need to have a plan and a blueprint for the accomplishment of your goals.

To Do:

Now, take a pen and paper and answer these questions:

1- What is your current status in life today. ( Be honest)

2- What are the three main goals you hope to achieve in the next six months.

3- Why are these goals important?

4- What capabilities you need to have to achieve these goals?

The meaning of life is not merely to exist, to survive but to move ahead, to achieve, and to conquer.” -Arnold Schwarzenegger

Vitin Landivar/https://habitsofsuccess.org