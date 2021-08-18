What Is Ignoring Your Intuition Costing You?

Has there ever been a time in your life when you just ‘knew’. Maybe it was changing your career, or moving to a new city, or met a person that you knew was going to change your life.

Life is constantly presenting us with circumstances where it’s asking us to trust our intuition, is it not?

Einstein famously said “The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.”

Now what exactly is intuition. In lay terms, intuition is an inner knowing that transcends “logic” and the “analytical mind”. And guess what, we ALL have it and most of us have been indoctrinated to ignore it.

Intuition has always been my superpower which I pushed aside because it never made ‘logical’ or ‘practical sense’. For instance, when my husband and I bought our first home many years ago, I just knew that it wasn’t the right one. But I gave in because it was ‘practical’ and that is all that I thought we could afford at that time. So I gave into those pressures.

If you have listened to any of my podcast episodes where I have shared my story, that house was just not in alignment for me. Because I didn’t trust my intuition back then, it led me down a path of struggle. Now, hindsight is always 20 /20 is it not?

At this point, I look at these circumstances as a learning experience rather than a ‘bad’ decision. And certainly, listening to my intuition could have saved years of struggle with health and relationship issues. And I learnt a big lesson to always trust my intuition whether it makes logical sense or not. This is the price I paid for ignoring my intuition. Not anymore. I rely on intuition now more than ever.

Can you relate? Obviously not to my specific example. But maybe there was a time that you had an intuitive hit but you ignored it. Or maybe you had an intuitive hit and you followed it and it turned out to be the best decision.

Intuition has been accessed by philosophers, scientists, and all change makers from the ancient times. But we have been programmed from an early age into believing that the only real thing is if I can rationally understand or find evidence of it.

Nikola Tesla said “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”

I am inviting you to look at intuitive nudges you have been getting. The messages come in various forms.

It is different for everyone. For me it comes as a strong feeling and then I see evidence of that everywhere. For some of my clients, it’s a thought, a nudge that won’t go away. For some others, it is ‘seeing’.

Where in your life are you ignoring messages like this?

If you’re curious about deepening your intuition, I invite you to listen to my latest podcast episode Ep 75 — What Happens When you Trust Your Intuition?

I am going to leave you with this quote:

“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” ~ Steve Jobs