What is Blue Light Awareness Day and Why Should I Care About it?

You have probably heard the term “blue light” mentioned frequently over these past few months as Work from Home and eLearning have skyrocketed. But what exactly is blue light and why is there a whole day dedicated to growing awareness to it?

Here are 5 (not so fun) facts about blue light:

Blue Light, also known as high-energy visible light (HEV), is the visible light towards the violet/blue end of the spectrum. Blue light is everywhere! It is naturally present outdoors in sunlight but also unnaturally emitted indoors by our digital devices and fluorescent and LED lighting. Not all blue light is bad! Blue light from the sun helps us wake up in the morning but at night, blue light from your devices triggers your brain to think it’s daylight, making it difficult to fall asleep. Our eyes can’t filter blue light. Unlike other light, almost all visible blue light reaches the retina, which causes eye fatigue and may lead to long term eye damage. We all need protection from blue light. No matter your age, take the extra step to block blue light from your screens so you can have healthier screen time habits and stay protected while connected!

Blue light is such a hot topic recently because overexposure to blue light is wreaking havoc on our health! Symptoms of blue light overexposure range from blurred vision, dry eyes, and tired eyes, to sleep deprivation, headaches, and poor performance. Blue light from our screens has even been found to prematurely age the skin, similar to the sun’s harmful UVA rays.

So how can we stay protected starting this year on Blue Light Awareness Day? Meet EyeJust — the most simple solution for 24/7 blue light protection. Using EyeJust and these 5 quick tips below, you can begin protecting yourself from the dangers of blue light in no time!

5 simple solutions for blocking blue light:

Stop using devices two hours before bedtime to get a better night’s sleep. Use night shift or turn down the brightness on your screen. Adapt the 20-20-20 rule (every 20 minutes, look away from your screen 20 feet away, for 20 seconds). Try to reduce screen usage whenever possible. Use EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector and start to feel better right away!

You have enough to worry about each day. Apply EyeJust for healthier screen time.