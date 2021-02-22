Do you find yourself dreaming about money lately? Me too! Learn everything about what it means when you dream about money.

So you are dreaming about money. Whether it’s finding money, looking for money, or earning a lot of money. Your money dreams should be decoded.

It can help you when you think about how you cream about money and figure out what your money dreams mean.

Personally I find dreams very fascinating. Especially the fact that dreams can influence our mood, our relationships, or other moments in our lives. To think that dreams can influence all of this means that it’s important to think about what it means when you dream about money.

It can be very different, depending on what happened with the money in your dream. We will go into what it means when you:

Find money

Lose money

Win money

Give money away

My Money Dreams

When I was growing up, I could never remember my dreams. All my friends were talking about their awesome dreams and I was jealous I never remembered them. I was trying to fit in.

This resulted in me writing down every morning what I had dreamed of. After a couple of months, I started to remember my dreams better. This dream journal is something I have done ever since.

While I love dreaming, it is not always fun. You can be chased, drowned, or lose money. You can also win money, find tons of money, and wake up happy.

Naturally, I am a super curious person. I wanted to find out what my dreams meant. When I was in university, I started researching what it means when you dream about money.

What I learned back then, I’d like to share with you so you can start understanding your money dreams!

It is important to note that it is my interpretation of what I learned. If you don’t feel like it means the same to you that’s totally fine.

What Does It Mean When You Dream About Money?

Money is a symbol. Just like in real life, money symbolizes something like power, success, confidence, and wealth in dreams. While it can mean material gain, it can also mean richness in the more abstract sense of the word. The richness of wisdom, health, relationships, and spirit.

If you feel an abundance of money in your dreams, these things are present in your life. You feel abundant in your life and you feel that everything you need is provided to you.

If you experience a lack of money in your dreams, there is a lack of something. This can be other things than only money. It can be a lack of power, confidence, or anything else that you may feel is lacking.

How To Interpret Dreams About Money?

When we are going through the different situations that can occur in your money dream, it is important to know what money means to you.

Is money a tool that enables you to live the life you want and share with others?

Or, is money something bad that makes good people do bad things?

Being aware of your money mindset and what you think about money is very important when interpreting dreams about money.

Here are some things to guide you:

How did the dream make you feel? Paying attention to how you are feeling is very important in dreams. Did you feel happy? Joyful? Abundant? Overwhelmed? Anxious? Scare?

What is happening with the money? Are you finding money, winning money, lending money to your friend, or even losing money? Knowing what happens with money in your dream is a great way to start understanding it.

You Find Money In Your Dream

Finding money is fun! Imagine that you’re going outside and you’re wearing a different jacket than you normally do. It’s colder outside so you put your hands deep in your pockets. Suddenly you feel something in your pocket. You pull it out and you’re holding a $20 bill in your hand. You’re super happy and excited, and it feels like someone has just given you money.

Whether this is happening in real life or in your dream, it is fun!

When you receive money in your dream, that means you’re feeling abundance. This may be in terms of relationships, power, or confidence.

If the money you find in your dream if your own money, you are experiencing lots of self-love and self-worth. You are rediscovering certain aspects of life that make you feel good.

If you find or receive money in your dream, you will wake up most likely feeling satisfied and happy with life. You are grateful for all the things that are currently happening and everything is working out for you.

You Lose Money In Your Dream

When you lose money in a dream, this can create stress. It can be as realistic as losing your wallet, or as sudden as the wind taking away your cash.

The meaning of losing money in your dream can be literal, where you feel something is not right with your finances. It can also be a more general meaning of being out of control or a lack of energy.

What could it mean when you dream about losing money? It can indicate that you are feeling out of control. You don’t have the power to control a certain situation and you may feel hopeless.

If we go back to the basis, money represents energy. If you lose money, it may be the case that you are losing energy and you need to take it slow to recharge. Things are not going the way you wanted them to. You need to rebalance yourself and take good care of yourself.

Appreciate what you have before you go out and get more.

You Steal Money In Your Dream

Stealing money can mean very different things to different people. This highly depends on your values – are you always doing what everyone says? Do you feel that stealing is very wrong? It can mean that you will do whatever it takes to get what you want. Despite certain rules or opinions of others.

Stealing money in your dream can mean that you want to fulfill your own desires and needs at the expense of someone else’s. This is where the feeling and context of the dream becomes very important. You could be feeling selfish or you could be feeling the pressure of having no other choice but to do this.

The person that you are stealing from has a big role in this regard. Do you like this person in real life? How does this person make you feel?

Stealing money in your dream does not necessarily mean it is bad. It could mean that you are taking back what is yours. Whether that is in a relationship, a material way, or other things.

With regards to stealing money, it often occurs when you are seeing no way out and you act like this is your only option.

You Dream Of Money Being Given To You

When you dream about money being given to you, that means good things are on its way. Money given to you means that you’re working hard and being rewarded for it. Plus, you’re pretty content about the things you did and the work you delivered.

You Save Money In Your Dream

What does it mean when you save money in your dream? Mostly it means that you are being responsible with your money, you have more than enough, and you are certain that you can keep that up.

If you are saving extreme amounts of money in your dream, that means that you are afraid to lose what you have. You are so afraid to lose what you have that you don’t want to share with others. The dreamer can resolve that by allowing others to come in, to share with others, and that will resolve the feeling of not having enough.

Saving extreme amounts of money in your dream may mean that you are only taking and not giving anything back. You are not okay with that and you want to change something about that.

If you use the personal wealth that you have for things that matter to, the feeling of hoarding money will pass.

You Spend Money In Your Dream

The meaning of spending money in your dream heavily depends on what item you are buying.

If you’re buying something that you like, it can mean that you are going towards your goals and getting what you want. Most of the time this is together with experiencing abundance.

If you are in your dream and buying something you don’t want to spend money on? Do you feel like you are wasting money? This can mean that you are spending your energy on something that is not giving you anything in return. You are wasting your time with this.

When you have the feeling you can’t find the item you need or there is not enough of something, it may mean that there is some feeling of insecurity underneath the dream. Maybe the goals you set for yourself are too overwhelming and you need to take smaller steps every day to get to your ultimate goal. Rome isn’t built in a day. Set your financial goals in a way that feels easy and attainable to you.

You Win Money In Your Dream

If you win money in your dream, that probably indicates that things are working out for you in the way you wanted them to. You are happy in life and that radiates through your entire life, including your dreams There is abundance everywhere around you and there is absolutely no way that you could believe otherwise.

You Lend Money In Your Dream

What could it mean if you lend someone money in your dream? If you are lending the money to a loved one or someone you care about, you may be worried about this person. They are going through a rough time and you want to give them some special attention.

Are you happy when you lend them the money? That means that you really want to support them and want to be there for them. You are experiencing abundance in your life and there is enough for everyone.

Are you feeling uncomfortable about the entire situation? That may mean that you are afraid of losing the abundance in your life.

You Borrow Money In Your Dream

If you are borrowing money in a dream, that can indicate that you are spending too much of your energy and you need to ‘borrow’ this from someone else. You’re pushing too hard. Take it easy and recharge.

Borrowing money in your dream can also indicate that you are pushing your self too hard towards your goals. Take small daily steps to get towards where you want to be.

Baby steps will get you towards your ultimate goal.

Interpreting Your Money Dream

There are dozens of situations that can occur with you and money. In your dream, you can find money, lose money, steal money, save money, spend money, win money, lend money, borrow money.

All things that occur regularly and have a different meaning.

We have discussed situations that occur most often and that can have a big impact on your dreaming and waking life.

Increase your money mindset by stating money affirmations on a daily basis. It is something that has helped me tremendously in the past.

What was your last money dream? What do you dream about normally?

This post first appeared on Radical FIRE and is republished with permission.