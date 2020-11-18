Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Does it Mean to be an Entrepreneur? - David Jeansonne

In a nutshell, an entrepreneur is someone who builds and runs his/her own business. And while the dictionary definition of what it means to be an entrepreneur is a widely known piece of information, only a few people understand what it means to be in business. Here are qualities that make up the core of an entrepreneur:

Has a Diverse Skill Set

Entrepreneurs are known for having a diverse range of skills and expertise to effectively navigate the day-to-day and significant picture challenges of their respective industries. Aspiring entrepreneurs should proactively seek out new skills that they can add to their existing repertoire. For instance, those whose background is in finance or economics can use their weekends to learn tech-related skills, such as web design or mobile app development.

Has Absolute Command of His/Her Finances

While rags-to-riches stories of billionaires, like Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs, are great for motivating those with little money to spare, these cases should be more of an exception rather than the rule. Aspiring entrepreneurs should make sure that they are financially stable before taking on a financially demanding project as a business entity. If your finances are rocky, you will have difficulty making the right decisions to move your business forward.

Is Driven By a Deep Purpose

Real entrepreneurs are working towards something they feel genuinely passionate about. While making money is the goal, it shouldn’t be the only factor to consider when deciding what business to get into. Identify what bigger purpose your business serves.

Is Ready to Put in the Work

Anyone can claim that they’re an entrepreneur. But when it comes to putting in the effort of filing and submitting legal requirements, running marketing campaigns on various channels, and working on eliminating bottlenecks on product or service production, they fall short. Be ready to put in the time and effort demanded by your business.

These are only a few of the many qualities an entrepreneur should possess to compete in his/her respective niche. Other attributes that make up an effective entrepreneur include managing risk, leading other people, and selling any product or service to anyone.

    David Jeansonne - New Orleans, Lousianna

    David Jeansonne, Founder & Entrepreneur at CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™

    As one of the true pioneers of staffed events and direct mail marketing, David Jeansonne has always had an eye for business. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is the founder of CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, and more recently, Cover That Mouth™. With over two decades of experience, David Jeansonne and his businesses have become mainstays in their industries.

    David's commitment to his businesses bleeds into his commitment to giving back to his community. Whether David Jeansonne is volunteering with his employees or his family, he has one simple goal in mind: to support the less fortunate and do his part in assisting everyone so his home city can thrive!

    David Jeansonne truly lives by his catch phrase "We only live once. But if done right, once is enough!" To learn more about David Jeansonne, CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™, find David on social media!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

