What does empowerment mean for you?

Empowerment is such a cliche word – what does it even mean?

em·pow·er·ment

/əmˈpouərmənt/

noun

authority or power given to someone to do something.

“individuals are given empowerment to create their own dwellings” the process of becoming stronger and more confident, especially in controlling one’s life and claiming one’s rights.

“political steps for the empowerment of women”

[I think you need a mirror after you read this]

I remember when I was much much younger empowerment meant to me that I could be who I was.

As a child, I loved exploring my neighborhood, I loved the independence of cruising around on my bicycle and I loved playing soccer with the boys.

Well, until I was told I am a tomboy and I needed to be more like a girl. And, I was getting to that age where it would be improper (and dangerous!!).

I think we all have many experiences where we were just in the flow and then – boom – something happens or someone says something and we feel ashamed and deflated

Time and repetition then causes this “deflated” feeling to stay with us.

Maybe one day, it is who we are….feeling flat, numb, “deflated” most of the time and resigned to a good, so-so life.

The spark is gone.

So, here is why you need a mirror right now:

There is a spirit called Shen in Chinese Medicine that shines through the eyes. It is the representation of one’s vitality and health.

I have seen thousands of people’s Shen and I know it when I see it. I can see the spark in someone who has been in a wheelchair for most of her life. I can see the spark in someone who will have to manage a chronic disease for the rest of his life.

Look in the mirror…do you see the spark in your eyes?

The sparkle of your spark tells you how confident you are in claiming your rights to be who you are.