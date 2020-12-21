Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What does empowerment mean for you?

Often we look on the outside of us to get confirmation of how valuable we are in society.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Empowerment is such a cliche word – what does it even mean?

em·pow·er·ment

/əmˈpouərmənt/

noun

  1. authority or power given to someone to do something.
    “individuals are given empowerment to create their own dwellings”
    • the process of becoming stronger and more confident, especially in controlling one’s life and claiming one’s rights.
      “political steps for the empowerment of women”

[I think you need a mirror after you read this]

I remember when I was much much younger empowerment meant to me that I could be who I was.

As a child, I loved exploring my neighborhood, I loved the independence of cruising around on my bicycle and I loved playing soccer with the boys.

Well, until I was told I am a tomboy and I needed to be more like a girl. And, I was getting to that age where it would be improper (and dangerous!!).

I think we all have many experiences where we were just in the flow and then – boom – something happens or someone says something and we feel ashamed and deflated

Time and repetition then causes this “deflated” feeling to stay with us.

Maybe one day, it is who we are….feeling flat, numb, “deflated” most of the time and resigned to a good, so-so life.

The spark is gone.

So, here is why you need a mirror right now:

There is a spirit called Shen in Chinese Medicine that shines through the eyes. It is the representation of one’s vitality and health. 

I have seen thousands of people’s Shen and I know it when I see it. I can see the spark in someone who has been in a wheelchair for most of her life. I can see the spark in someone who will have to manage a chronic disease for the rest of his life.

Look in the mirror…do you see the spark in your eyes?

The sparkle of your spark tells you how confident you are in claiming your rights to be who you are.

    Natascha Hebell-Fernando, PhD, Beyond Infertility & Childless Not By Choice Expert at The Golden Sanctuary

    Dr. Hebell-Fernando, PhD began her education with extensive study in molecular biology before receiving an MBA from Clemson University. During her work as a DNA researcher, she observed the very real need for uncovering the root cause of illness and working with the body’s wisdom to promote healing. This observation became the foundation for her love of healing modalities found in Reiki, functional nutrition, and East-Asian medicine. She is a Reiki Master and BioEnergetic Practitioner.

    As Highly Sensitive Person, she struggled first-hand with aggressive and one-size-fits-all approaches (even in the "alternative healing world"), and she focuses on offering her clients a safe and gentle space for restoration and healing.

    A lifelong learner, she completed her Integrative Medicine Doctor (BOIM) and Doctor of Humanitarian Services from the World Organization of Natural Medicine. She is also a licensed acupuncturist and holistic health practitioner in the state of Arizona. 

    She shares her insight and guidance virtually with clients worldwide. In particular, she helps women cope with the challenges of infertility, loss, failed fertility treatments and childlessness.  It is her mission to raise awareness of the physical, emotional and financial exhaustion that women and couples experience on their infertility journey. There is no soft place to land once these treatments fail. 

    She uses The Peacock Method (TM) to coach and inspire women to find their soul purpose in life and regain their self confidence, self worth and passion after infertility and/or being childless not by choice.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    mpower the Authentic You with Donna Bond
    Community//

    What Does it Mean to Feel Authentically Empowered?

    by Donna Bond, M.A.
    Community//

    What you ‘re getting wrong about Women Empowerment

    by Kate Bollanou
    Community//

    How to Empower a Life each Day

    by Margaret Marshall

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.