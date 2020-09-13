What Can Leaders Learn From Bill Gates?

When thinking about an example of a great leader, there are many examples that may come to mind. A great leader not only understands the significance of their role in a company’s success, but they are also responsible for creating a positive, productive workplace. One of the biggest examples of an effective leader today is Bill Gates. He is most well-known for co-founding Microsoft in 1975 and has gone on to become one of the most successful leaders in recent history. Leaders have a number of opportunities to learn how to be successful from Bill Gates.

Focus On People

One of the things that Bill Gates has become known for is his commitment to helping both individuals and communities alike. Effective leaders understand the significance of taking care of both their employees and the greater community. Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, created the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 with the goal of helping underserved communities around the world. Since its inception, the foundation has grown to become the largest private charity in the world. Leaders like Gates understand the influence that they have and work to use it towards good.

Value Your Time

Successful leaders understand that their time is valuable, so they work to protect that time as much as possible. Bill Gates has spoken frequently about the importance of protecting one’s time, especially when working in a leadership position. As part of his daily routine, Gates will dedicate time in the morning to exercise and prepare for the upcoming day. Both new and experienced leaders should ensure that they create a schedule where they can make the best use of each day.

Continue Learning

When Bill Gates exercises each morning, he is known to watch informational videos on topics related to things like business, education, and leadership. Successful leaders like Gates are always looking for different ways to continue learning, as they know that it is an important part of long-term success. In today’s ever-changing world, it is becoming more important for leaders and professionals to focus on learning something new as often as possible.