What are you dreaming big about for this year?

This is a familiar response for many people. And this is so relatable.

They are seeking permission to live out their true dreams to do something big, to be great, to live out their dreams.

Yes, you can live out your dreams!

I am giving you permission to live it out now.

Each one of us is uniquely created to do great things. You are not a mistake. We are breathing for a purpose.

Activate your gifts now and accomplish your dreams, your mission.

Be who you are and live out your calling.

Here’s the thing.

It’s a privilege to have a calling.

Be thankful for it.

Your mission now is to give life to it.

Do not be distracted by life’s busyness. And don’t take it for granted.

Give time and effort to it. Guard your time to ensure that it happens.

Living and existing are not enough.

Instead, make your calling and election sure.

So, what is your deepest dream, your clearest sense of calling for your life?

Run a free medical clinic for the disadvantage.

Adopt a child.

The list is endless.

Do you dream big enough?

Here is a simple truth – It does not take any more effort to dream big than it does to dream small.

Most of us have a little voice in our head telling us not to dream too big. Perhaps we do not want to appear greedy or materialistic. Maybe we doubt our ability to make great things happen.

Or, worst of all … we may feel that we do not deserve what life has to offer us.

Successful people have developed the ability to control the little voice and replace it with an inner dialogue based on grand visions of what can be.

One of the benefits of teaching yourself to dream big is that you start to think differently and positively. Start to see opportunities that no one else sees.

Why do I talk about goals and dreams now?

The New Year and a new decade are upon us.

Now is the time to start thinking ahead and making plans to do something impactful.

Albert Einstein said that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”

Stop doing the same things, over and over again. For many people, they are not living out their dreams.

But it’s never too late to live out your dreams!

Doing the same things over and over again and expecting different results is just insanity, as Albert Einstein has rightly pointed out.

If we want a different outcome from what we are currently experiencing, then we need to be curious, take different steps, embark on different strategies, and take action to live out our dreams or calling.

Through my blog Allmoneymakingideas.com, my mission is to help people over 50s and young people to future-proof themselves and become future-ready by finding their strengths, gifts, and calling.

My passion is to bring out the strengths, gifts, and calling of pe0ple and give them permission to live out their dreams.

What would you want to do differently?

Reflect on what achievements you have made (or not made) for yourself.

Then, dream big. I mean really big. Multiply it by 10X. This will keep you focused on the big picture.

Then, just do it.

I want to help you think big and live out your dream.

You can do it alone or you could get an accountability partner. Either way, let me know how I can help you live out your dreams.