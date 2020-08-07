Everywhere you turn, more and more mothers seem to struggle with low self-worth and feelings of inadequacy. We feel like our entire existence revolves around making others happy, and we feel like everything must be perfect.

Low self-worth isn’t a new concept or a rare feeling, though. In fact, estimates show that 85 percent of people suffer from low self-esteem and a serious lack of confidence. But if you can recognize the signs of low self-worth and take the needed steps to improve this false perception, you can improve your mental and physical health.

What Are The Signs Of Low Self-Worth?

According to an article published by PsychCentral, people with low self-worth often display some obvious and less obvious signs of self-worth. For example, many people who think poorly of themselves may apologize frequently, volunteer to help with everything, and battle constant perfectionist tendencies. They also walk around with constant feelings of shame, guilt, and sadness.

People with low self-worth typically battle negative self-talk and may even use self-deprecating humor to connect with others. They constantly struggle with seeing themselves and worthy, which means they may battle depression or at the very least a skewed sense of self.

What’s more, life coach Barrie Davenport claims that people with low self-worth may struggle to accept compliments and constantly worry about what other people think. They may become a doormat and constantly back down during disagreements or remain quiet in group conversations. These people would rather remain silent or “keep the peace” because they lack the confidence to stand up for themselves.

However, some people who battle these feelings may mask it with other behaviors. In fact, some people with low self-worth will actually isolate and avoid social interactions. When confronted with criticism or requests, these people may actually get defensive and hostile. They may use defensive body language and even blame others for their pain.

Unfortunately, the signs of low self-worth can also become physical symptoms that impact a person’s ability to carry out activities of daily living. These people may struggle with insomnia or chronic fatigue and also battle frequent headaches or other aches and pains as a result of the emotional burden of low self-esteem.

What Causes These Feelings?

As you might imagine, there are many possible causes of low self-worth. However, most experts agree that life experiences play a critical role in the development of these feelings. In fact, Psychology Today claims that events in early childhood often shape how we see ourselves even as we grow up. The way in which someone is raised, any bullying or torment they receive at school, and childhood trauma often warps one’s sense of self.

However, life experiences aren’t the only factor that can cause low self-esteem. Some experts say that our genetic makeup can actually impact the amount of confidence-boosting chemicals within our brain. Furthermore, people who experience behavioral inhibition — also called a “cautious temperament” — also seem more prone to experiencing social anxiety and low self-worth.

Finally, women just seem more predisposed to feeling this way because of societal norms, the role they play in parenting, and their worries over perception.

What Women Can Do To Improve Their Self-Esteem

Although it may feel impossible to climb out of the hole of low self-worth, that’s not entirely true. If you’re willing to make a conscious effort towards changing your mindset, you can improve your self-esteem and, ultimately, see your life in a more optimistic light.

First and foremost, women with low self-worth have to ditch the perfectionistic mindset. We all make mistakes from time to time; we’re human. If you can grant yourself permission to make mistakes and look at them as an opportunity to grow instead of a justification for your lack of self-love, you’ll end up in a much better mental state.

Furthermore, you have to let go of others’ perception and just stick to your guns when you make a decision. The constant worry over what your partner will say or the potential for mom-shaming causes you to avoid making any major decisions without the approval of others. But what if their opinions don’t align with what you truly want? You need to quit worrying over your choices and just do what feels right in your heart.

Finally, you have to stop people-pleasing and saying “yes” to everything in order to break those feelings of inadequacy. When you spend all of your energy trying to make others happy, you send yourself a message that you’re “less important.” At the end of the day, you have to stop this habit before you can really work on boosting your feelings of self-worth.

Originally Published on Moms.com