What are the best ways of reducing stress during COVID-19? – Peter DeCaprio

The work from the home regime has resulted in stress and anxiety among employees. With the passage of the year, people find it challenging to balance personal and professional life. The onset of COVID-19 has resulted in heightened cases of anxiety and depression. With so much gossip around, stressing news surrounding you, it is difficult to concentrate on work. Hence, the productivity of an individual comes into question.

Whether it is work deadlines or household chores, people are compromising on their freedom. It is creating stress, thereby affecting their minds. Hence, their physical and mental health is at stake. Remember that social distancing norms and quarantine are vital for your physical and cognitive wellbeing. You cannot compromise on this, or else your entire life will be at risk. If you look at reports of recovery specialists, you will find that stress and tension among employees are only growing every day. Hence, you will have to cultivate different skills to manage your stress level.

Work out a routine

The first thing to distract yourself from is to work out a routine when your deadlines and meetings surround you. The main thing that you have to keep in mind is the schedule. Try to take small breaks in between your work so that you can re-energize yourself. Having done that quickly, you will get motivated, and it will positively impact your mental health. Try to stick to your routine and be swift in your actions, says Peter DeCaprio.

Do not compromise on your boundaries

You have to set your horizons and stick to them. Remote working will undoubtedly bring flexibility to your work life. However, drawing the boundary between your personal and professional life is vital. If you want to have a better work-life, you will have to balance your personal and professional obligations. Invest your time in the household chores so that you can develop a robust relationship with other members. When working from home, you must take out time for your children and other family members. It will keep you in balance. There are different perks associated with this process of working.

Pay attention to social isolation

As illustrated earlier, social isolation and quarantine are significant for your safety. When you care for your work, you must care for your health too. If you are not in proper fitness, your work will get compromised. Remember that communication, data sharing, and decision-making are significant when you are working from home. Hence, a prominent medium of communication needs analysis. When you are doing all this, Peter DeCaprio says you have to take care of social isolation so that you are not at risk.

Lastly, you will have to curtail distractions from different aspects of life. Try to focus on productive aspects of life and avoid unnecessary phone calls and stressful news. Stay happy and stress-free to keep anxiety away. All this will help you to keep a better personal and professional balance.