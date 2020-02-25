Contributor Log In/Sign Up
We’re Only As Sick As Our Secrets

Keeping Secrets Can Hurt Us… You hear "We're only as sick as our secrets" a lot in the recovery community. It means that any secret we keep in the dark grows and becomes more harmful. Once it's exposed to the light, or released, its power is lost. Secrets, also known as shame, can create negative self-talk and self-loathing and can keep us active in our addictions.

Keeping Secrets Can Hurt Us…

  • You hear “We’re only as sick as our secrets” a lot in the recovery community. It means that any secret we keep in the dark grows and becomes more harmful. Once it’s exposed to the light, or released, its power is lost.
  • Secrets, also known as shame, can create negative self-talk and self -loathing and can keep us active in our addictions.
  • Being honest with ourselves is critical to recovery

Secrets, Stigma & Shame…

  • The stigma of alcoholism will only be eliminated when those of us in recovery speak up and expose this “secret” to the light.
  • The less we talk about shame, the more control it has over our lives.
  • Brene’ Brown writes in her book, Daring Greatly, “Yes, the shame is tough to talk about. But the conversation isn’t nearly as dangerous as what we’re creating with our silence! We all experience shame. We’re all afraid to talk about it. And, the less we talk about it, the more we have it.”

What can you do this week to eliminate or lessen your shame? Do you have someone in your life that deserves to hear your secrets?

Nancy McKay, Life, Transition & Recovery Coach at Amazing Outlook Coaching, LLC

Nancy McKay ́s experiences of growing up in an alcoholic household, being sober for over ten years and as an ovarian cancer survivor, gives her a unique perspective on becoming empowered to heal later in life. As a certified Wayfinder Life Coach, she helps women who are over-drinking and want to explore what living without alcohol looks and feels like. She loves helping women discover the gifts of recovery. Since over-drinking is just a symptom of a larger issue, she acts as a guide to uncover what lies beneath the surface. 

Nancy has been where her clients are, and has found her courage and strength on the other side. She helps her clients find theirs, too. To learn more, visit her at AmazingOutlookCoaching.com and download her free guide How To Let Go of Fear: Nancy ́s 5 top tips for handling fear, so you can ENJOY life again! 

 

