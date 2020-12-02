Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Wellness guidelines for men to combat stress during the pandemic by Brian C Jensen

The pandemic outbreak has made people tensed and anxious! Men across the globe are experiencing more stress than ever. The global economy is still recovering, and many men are on the verge of losing their job. Additionally, men across various professional spheres have experienced pay cuts and are witnessing ongoing job instabilities. Men need to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The pandemic outbreak has made people tensed and anxious! Men across the globe are experiencing more stress than ever. The global economy is still recovering, and many men are on the verge of losing their job. Additionally, men across various professional spheres have experienced pay cuts and are witnessing ongoing job instabilities. Men need to manage their stress by following the best wellness guidelines.

Wellness guidelines for men by Brian C Jensen

Excess stress and anxiety can never make anyone walk towards a solution. Men need to follow some of the best wellness guidelines by Brian C Jensen.

  1. Opt-in for a yoga class

Today, yoga is a popular way to reduce stress for men across all age groups. Even though the forms of yoga might differ, but its objective is common. It is to join the mind and body. Yoga initially does this by maximizing the breath and body awareness. Various studies over the years have assessed the impact of yoga on men’s mental health. According to research, it helps to enhance the mood and reduces anxiety and depression. Hence, men can practice yoga to manage their stress symptoms and develop a better stress response.

  • Let go of procrastination

Most men get caught up in an endless cycle of thoughts and feelings! It is necessary to prioritize the essential aspects of life and stop procrastination of all kinds. Excess procrastination can make men reactive aggressively and make them feel restless for hours. It can lead to stress and also affects sleep quality. It is a good habit to create a to-do list that will help you set your tasks based on relevance. It would be best if you also gave yourself realistic deadlines to have leisure time.

  • Laughter is the cure

No one can feel stressed and laugh at the same time. Laughter is good for health, and it helps to release stress. Laughter enables you to release tension by relaxing the muscles. And in the long-run, laughter also helps to enhance the mood and immune system. One of the best ways to welcome laughter in your life is by watching comedy shows and movies. You can also talk to your friends and loved ones who make you laugh.

  • Spend quality time with family and friends

When men get the necessary social support from family and friends, they can manage their stress better. Men who are part of a friend network feel a sense of self-worth and belonging that can give hope and courage during challenging times. Are your friends located far? If yes, you can arrange for video calls and connect with them. It will help you to release oxytocin and elevate your mood. Men must count on their friends and family members during challenging times.

Men find it complicated to express their feelings. However, the tactics mentioned above will help manage their personal and professional better during the pandemic phase.

    Brian Jensen, cardiologist

    Dr. Brian C. Jensen is a cardiologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and is affiliated with one hospital. He has been in practice between 11-20 years. Read more about him https://briancjensenscholarship.com/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Brian C Jensen shares mental wellbeing tips to eliminate pandemic stress

    by Brian Jensen
    Community//

    How to stay well during the pandemic phase? Brian C Jensen shares easy wellness guidelines

    by Brian Jensen
    Community//

    Women and wellness during the pandemic phase – Easy tips by Brian C Jensen

    by Brian Jensen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.