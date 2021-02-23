Wellbeing – start with your finances

Money is the root of all evil? Well, it’s certainly the root of a lot of stress. When you’re out of control of the money in your life you can feel stuck, miserable, and depressed. Financial wellbeing isn’t about becoming a millionaire it’s about balance and living your best life.

Alongside the COVID-19 crisis, there’s been other big shake-ups over the last year, not least of all to our, financial and subsequently our mental wellbeing.

Many of us have faced new challenges, from redundancy to long-term furlough – and even if things are stable, the constant reminders of the worst recession in 300 years and the global mental health crisis can eat away at even the most positive mindset.

Managing your financial wellbeing isn’t all about crisis though. Many of us have been better-off over the last year, with less spending on commuting, coffees and after-work drinks, you may find you have more money and can use this unique time as an opportunity to rethink how you spend your money.

Wherever you’re at, there will be a product, service, or consultant ready to help you get in control of your financial wellbeing. Money is no longer the big taboo and after the shared pandemic pain, we’re much happier to be open about or finances, as well as our state of mind.

The annual Wellness report from the Global Wellness Summit is a great measure of what’s happening in the world of wellbeing. This year they predict, financial wellbeing as a trend to watch.

Financial therapy

“Financial therapists are tackling the intersection between money and mental health,” says the report. So what can a financial therapist do for you and when do you need to see one. “The obstacles that keep us from having more and being more are rooted in the emotional, psychological and spiritual conditions that have shaped our thoughts,” says US financial expert Suze Orman in The Road to Wealth: A Comprehensive Guide to Your Money. “In other words, what we have begins with what we think.”

Money educators

“Financial literacy courses, are also cited as a signature note to the trend, and are said to be helping by “simplifying complicated finance jargon”. UK based organisation the Money Charity point out that managing money is key life skill and they offer a range of courses for all ages and stages of life, and say they’ve reached 210,000 young people with their courses.

Financial influencers

Of course, the trend has spurned a whole new breed of influencers. Go to Instagram and Tik Tok and you’ll find money mentors and money gurus/ influencers with advice to share and books and courses to tout. Sarah Ackwisombe, is an instagram influencer turned author who runs money manifesting courses on Facebook, and the No Bullshit Business School. Recently discredited but still going strong, Ackwisombe pitches what she teaches as female empowerment.

The same trend is repeated at new social media venue, Clubhouse. Type in financial wellbeing and you’ll find financial wellbeing coaches, entrepreneurs and founders of platforms, as well as transformational coaches specialising in finance. And it’s not just entrepreneurs, on Barclays Bank’s money mentor page, the messaging is friendly and wellbeing-focussed, ‘it’s about you’, and ‘it’s confidential.’

A financial awakening

Last word goes to the Global Wellness Summit: “In 2021 and beyond, we’ll begin to see the end of financial systems designed to profit from our failure and the start of financial wellness awakening. Money talks. It’s time we start using a language everyone can understand”