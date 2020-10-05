Weekly prompt

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I picked up a former hobby of patterning wine corks in wooden serving trays. While the pandemic was causing worldwide panic, I could escape with my corks! I had no idea that cork sizes varied so much. I decided cutting a cork to fit the space wasn’t allowed. An engraving shop etched names and dates onto a center plate. On top of that, another shop cut and sealed glass over the top to level the surface. (Important with wine glasses!) My neighbors received a tray for their 45th anniversary. My friend got one for her new popcorn shop. My nieces each received one for bridal showers. I received personal satisfaction for time and money well spent. (At less than $20 of materials per finished tray!)

Bobbe White, Speaker, Author, Certified Laughter Leader Expert (seriously.). Quincy, IL

    bobbe white

