Wedding Anxieties: Coping With Concerns Over Your Big Day

There is no doubt that planning a wedding is stressful. Picking out the perfect venue, décor, guest list, the dress…and that’s before even considering the food you will provide guests for the evening. Couples whose weddings have been moved multiple times due to COVID restrictions can now breathe a sigh of relief, with all restrictions removed on July 19th, 2021.

The lack of restrictions doesn’t mean that you won’t have any anxieties over your wedding, however. You might be worried about the key parts like your walk down the aisle, or you might be stressed after rearranging multiple times. Here, we cover the ways you can manage those worries.

The wedding walk and social anxiety

Although walking down the aisle is a dream that many people have had since they were a child, for some this can trigger feelings of anxiety. Being centre of attention and having all eyes on you isn’t for everyone, and for some this mental block can cause a lot of stress. For those who suffer social anxiety disorder and feel this is likely to be triggered whilst walking down the aisle, there are techniques you can practise to help you cope with this before the big day.

Take a break from organising the wedding to make time for the usual routines and practises you do to help deal with your everyday anxieties.

Other than this, rehearsing the big day beforehand will give you a taste of what the real event will be like. This will help you feel more comfortable with the venue and not be as overwhelmed. As for techniques to try whilst practising your big day, focus on making eye contact with your partner, not the guests around you. That way, you can ease some of the anxiety around having all eyes on you.

Your diet can also be a trigger for anxiety too. So, try and cut out any high-sugar or caffeine-fuelled drinks on the day of your wedding.

Financial fears

Probably one of the biggest concerns for many people is the financial aspect of a wedding. It’s no secret that weddings are expensive, especially if you’ve had to rearrange due to previous COVID restrictions. Setting a budget is key for ensuring an unnecessary amount of money isn’t spent on the ceremony.

If the price tag of your wedding is causing you to lose sleep at night, it’s important to remember that your wedding is for you and your partner—not a fancy display for the guests. So, if you don’t want something, then don’t buy it.

Dividing your budget into the different attributes of your wedding will help organise your finances. That way, you have greater control over where your budget is going and how much you plan to spend on each part—leaving no nasty surprises when it comes to calculating the final cost.

Although sticking to your budget and only buying what you can afford is key, don’t settle for anything less. If you or your partner have North East connections, who’ve always dreamed of having their wedding take place in a beautiful County Durham Hotel or a wedding venue in Newcastle, then find a way to make this happen!

Organisational worries

Weddings take a lot of time, effort, and patience. Finding the time to organise everything can trigger a lot of anxiety.

To help cope with this, create a timetable and a checklist of things to do on each day. This will ensure that everything gets done and on the days you need them to be. It will also mean you can work your wedding planning around your everyday life too. Your hobbies and routine shouldn’t stop just because you’re planning a wedding. Find time for some you time!

What should I do to relieve my wedding worries?

It’s important through this time that you and your partner solve your worries together, rather than separately. When you suffer from anxiety, it’s common to isolate from those around you. However, don’t give in to these negative emotions and accept the support and advice those around you are giving.

Remember, you’re not alone. There are many couples that are dealing with the same situation as you due to the pandemic, so reaching out to couples who are feeling the same via social media groups can help provide a supportive circle. It is also a great way to offer and receive advice on how to deal with the stress of reorganising your wedding.

Whether your wedding day has been delayed due to previous pandemic restrictions, or the organisation is causing you anxiety, it is vital you put things into perspective. Although right now you are experiencing a lot of stress and anxiety, think about 10 years from now. Your wedding is one day, but the commitment you and your partner make to each other is forever.

Although your wedding day might be the only thing you can think about, find distractions from this. Whether this be through sport, cooking, art, or even watching a TV show that makes you laugh, these are all healthy outlets to relieve stress and anxiety.

Rather than be consumed by the aesthetics of the day, think about what it actually symbolises. Since in the end, that’s all that matters. Although weddings do entail some level of stress regardless of a pandemic, it is important that you find ways to deal with this rather than pushing your feelings aside.

