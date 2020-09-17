Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Wearing Makeup Has Been An Essential Part Of Life – Jiya Sosa

If you’ve got a way with makeup and know how to create magic with lipsticks, eye shadows, etc,  then this could be the business one could successfully run. Jiya Sosa is one such dynamic and creative personality who tried her hands-on makeup a decade and a half ago and ever since then, Jiya has been […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

If you’ve got a way with makeup and know how to create magic with lipsticks, eye shadows, etc,  then this could be the business one could successfully run. Jiya Sosa is one such dynamic and creative personality who tried her hands-on makeup a decade and a half ago and ever since then, Jiya has been paving her way to success

Jiya says Wearing makeup has been an essential part of life from the ancient times to the present time. But it’s a fact that the trends and the styles have been changed completely and more and more trends and variations are being added up almost every day. Boost your self-confidence. The time you spend applying makeup on your skin is a time in the day where you can think about yourself and what you want to do during the day. Every woman deserves a bit of time focusing on herself by acknowledging the Makeup benefits.

Wearing makeup can boost your self-confidence, as well as your self-esteem. Without any scars and pimples on your face, you can feel better about yourself. This is the power of makeup. Have you ever get compliments about what cosmetics did you used to leave your face look perfectly flawless? Accept a compliment can increase your mood, keep you happy and productive for the rest of the day. According to the research, it can also improve your emotional health.

Will keep your Skin Protected

Makeup helps you to protect your skin and keep it safe from pollution, smog etc that harm your skin. Makeup creates a slight barrier around your skin to keep it from being directly exposed to dust. While makeup is not going to offer total protection, the risk of being harmed will at least remain minimal.

Respect each other

Wearing makeup for different occasions shows your respect for the person who invited you.

Let’s think the other way round, if you have organized a special event such as a wedding, do you wish people to attend your wedding without dress up? You will definitely say no. That is to say, ‘Treat people the way you want to be treated. Respect is earned, not given.’ Makeup not only gives you the stunning look on special occasions but also shows some respects to each other.

Makeup helps in enhancing your appearance

Every woman wants to look her best, but it is often tough, this is where makeup can come in handy. A woman can use makeup to look outstanding and inviting. Best of all, makeup can enhance many of the natural features that a woman has. A good blush can help to make the prominent cheeks a little more noticeable and dynamic in style.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Ways To Help Yourself Feel Beautiful

by Paisley Hansen
improve confidence through beauty routine
Community//

How a Good Beauty Routine Can Improve Your Self Confidence ft. Audrey Hepburn

by Mariyam Abid
Community//

Amanda Broadus: “Stop looking at what other people are doing”

by Jilea Hemmings

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.