Wearing Makeup Has Been An Essential Part Of Life – Jiya Sosa

If you’ve got a way with makeup and know how to create magic with lipsticks, eye shadows, etc, then this could be the business one could successfully run. Jiya Sosa is one such dynamic and creative personality who tried her hands-on makeup a decade and a half ago and ever since then, Jiya has been paving her way to success

Jiya says Wearing makeup has been an essential part of life from the ancient times to the present time. But it’s a fact that the trends and the styles have been changed completely and more and more trends and variations are being added up almost every day. Boost your self-confidence. The time you spend applying makeup on your skin is a time in the day where you can think about yourself and what you want to do during the day. Every woman deserves a bit of time focusing on herself by acknowledging the Makeup benefits.

Wearing makeup can boost your self-confidence, as well as your self-esteem. Without any scars and pimples on your face, you can feel better about yourself. This is the power of makeup. Have you ever get compliments about what cosmetics did you used to leave your face look perfectly flawless? Accept a compliment can increase your mood, keep you happy and productive for the rest of the day. According to the research, it can also improve your emotional health.

Will keep your Skin Protected

Makeup helps you to protect your skin and keep it safe from pollution, smog etc that harm your skin. Makeup creates a slight barrier around your skin to keep it from being directly exposed to dust. While makeup is not going to offer total protection, the risk of being harmed will at least remain minimal.

Respect each other

Wearing makeup for different occasions shows your respect for the person who invited you.

Let’s think the other way round, if you have organized a special event such as a wedding, do you wish people to attend your wedding without dress up? You will definitely say no. That is to say, ‘Treat people the way you want to be treated. Respect is earned, not given.’ Makeup not only gives you the stunning look on special occasions but also shows some respects to each other.

Makeup helps in enhancing your appearance

Every woman wants to look her best, but it is often tough, this is where makeup can come in handy. A woman can use makeup to look outstanding and inviting. Best of all, makeup can enhance many of the natural features that a woman has. A good blush can help to make the prominent cheeks a little more noticeable and dynamic in style.