Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WEAL to Success

WEAL is a framework I use with clients as a helpful reference in guiding them towards the successful execution of personal goals such as starting a new business, making a new career move and other important life projects. I explain the WEAL framework in more detail in my latest podcast episode here. The WEAL components are below. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Image: Gabrielle Henderson (unsplash.com)
Image: Gabrielle Henderson (unsplash.com)

WEAL is a framework I use with clients as a helpful reference in guiding them towards the successful execution of personal goals such as starting a new business, making a new career move and other important life projects. I explain the WEAL framework in more detail in my latest podcast episode here. The WEAL components are below.

  • Why – It is important to be fully connected with the reason for your goal or aspiration. If not, where will the drive and motivation to succeed come from?
  • Emotional Intelligence – Be aware and respond to the value you and others bring to the execution of the goal.
  • Accountability – Put effective measures in place to actively monitor and review progress so that success is achieved. An accountability partner in the form of a mentor, peer, coach or other can positively impact on one’s ability to successfully execute on personal goals from a motivating and non-judgmental perspective. 
  • Lifestyle – It is key to mitigate against unintended consequences such as disengagement, withdrawal and burnout.

With all the distractions around as as we try to get things done and slay our own lanes, having a simple guide to keep us on track and in-tune with the important things in life matters.

Flora Omosevwerha, Life Career Coach l Conflict Mediator l Facilitator at Headway Point Services

Flora is a personal and career development coach, training facilitator, a workplace conflict mediator and people management strategist.  She is the host of ‘Time-With-Flora’ talk show and podcast platforms where she facilitates career and life story conversations that inspire and educate listeners.

She has over 20 years career experience in people leadership and group/team working within the sectors of telecommunications, retail, marketing and public services. Flora holds an MBA and executive coaching certification from Henley Business School (UK) and is qualified mediator from the Institute of Chartered Mediators & Conciliators, ICMC (Nigeria).

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

Beware These 5 Success Hijackers!

by Glenn Case
Wonder//

4 Secrets to Achieving Success

by Heidi RichardsMooney
Community//

Four Secrets to Achieving the Success You Desire

by Heidi RichardsMooney

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.