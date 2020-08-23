WEAL to Success

WEAL is a framework I use with clients as a helpful reference in guiding them towards the successful execution of personal goals such as starting a new business, making a new career move and other important life projects. I explain the WEAL framework in more detail in my latest podcast episode here. The WEAL components are below.

Accountability – Put effective measures in place to actively monitor and review progress so that success is achieved. An accountability partner in the form of a mentor, peer, coach or other can positively impact on one's ability to successfully execute on personal goals from a motivating and non-judgmental perspective. Lifestyle – It is key to mitigate against unintended consequences such as disengagement, withdrawal and burnout.

With all the distractions around as as we try to get things done and slay our own lanes, having a simple guide to keep us on track and in-tune with the important things in life matters.