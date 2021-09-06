We should always listen to our heart: Ambesh Tiwari

Ambesh Tiwari is Empowering Brands with BDA Technologies

When Entrepreneurs and SMEs have the talent to perform but don’t know how to reach the target audience, the business expectations take a toll. Many steer themselves through various turmoil to realize that a Marketer would have saved them the hassles. Well, everyone needs a marketer.

To address these hassles and help businesses deliver their products and its messages, Ambesh Tiwari, in 2017, started BDA Technologies. Building a Digital Arena for budding entrepreneurs and SMEs to prosper has been his motto ever since he got the grip of the glitches his clients face.

BDS Technologies gives you a 4th dimension view of your overall brand strategy and helps monitoring its progress with various digital tools for different segments of a repertoire of industries. Its products like BDAdesk (Sales and Support Solution for Businesses), Opensite (Landing Page for solopreneurs & freelancer, helps improve ROI), BDAleads (Corporate Lead Generation software) are a few which are being used by clients to skyrocket their marketing efforts.

In discussion with Ambesh Tiwari on 4th foundation day of BDA Technologies, He told that they are working to launch a new product MilkMetrics. It is an affordable dairy management solution for dairy start-ups which has been ideated and developed with the help of dairy owners as partners to solve the day to day problem of many dairies and It will restructure the way they used to manage the daily dairy metrics.

Ambesh Tiwari also shared that he started developing this expertise when he gained traction during his surveys and recci for different brands in his management days. He develops various marketing initiatives for new apps and collects the market info for the troughs to be filled with new digital products and services.

Digital being in vogue and making lives more meaningful when concerned to businesses and their products, Ambesh decided the future ahead for himself, along with the clients joining him on his quest to fortify India digitally. He started BDA Technologies and started his entrepreneurial journey.

He believes in a focused approach. To make way for specialized products to cater to the niche segments Ambesh carved out 2 more entities from BDA Technologies; BrandingChef and DigiPad.

BrandingChef is helping professionals & solo entrepreneurs who are well versed in their domain knowledge but lacking in marketing. And DigiPad is a digital launchpad, an initiative to help students to learn new skills, network with peers, and grow as an individual.

BDA Technologies is recognized by StartUp India, a Government of India initiative, for entrepreneurship, in the Web Design segment. It is also registered under MSME. BDA Technologies headquartered in Ghaziabad and also has a presence in Tempa, USA.