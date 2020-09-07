September 11th Still Forever Indelible in So Many of Our Hearts

We remember so many beautiful things so well. A special day with a friend or loved one, the moment a child speaks their love outwardly, hugs after long years and distances. We are given so many wonderful memories to hold. The day this week holds is a harder memory for some. It is difficult to believe that so many of us here now, were not yet born during 9/11. My son will never comprehend the sadness and confusion we as a nation suffered unless he learns of it. I am grateful for that. Learning from stories is sometimes a softer shield of understanding rather than the same emotion-filled reactions as living it, and this week I am grateful for this gentle shelter. I want him to learn everything that happened that beautiful Tuesday, but I want him to know he is safe as he reads the past that his mother lived.

We know what day this week holds. We are told not to forget, but for many of us, we indelibly can recall it all. For some, it is forever too much to ever speak of, but for those who can, we try to say aloud what we saw and how we felt. To tell our stories of that day to those that were not born, or those still so young those 19 years ago. We share with those that at that time were protected from the sights in life and on television sets. We share our stories so that those not impacted will know what those that lived through that day realize they cannot forget. On this yearly observance of what began as a simple and routine morning, we are given moments of silence to reflect with our thoughts. We choose our words with careful solemnity and speak what we lived that day so that others can understand the gravity and incomprehension of how a beautiful morning could forever change a nation.

I was living in Washington at the time. I had off from school that morning and had promised my friend I would drive her to work near the Pentagon as her car was being serviced. I woke up early and turned on the news and reviewed my memorandums for review for the next day and waited to drop her off at work that morning. Suddenly, the news broke away to live shots, and there I saw smoke thick and obstructing the once clear windows of one of the towers of the World Trade Center. I immediately called my mother, a born and bred New Yorker to tell her to turn on the news immediately and then hung up the phone with a simple goodbye and watched to see what transpired. What I saw on the news next was really too much to comprehend still all these years later. These same buildings that my mother had seen built when she worked near Wall Street and where I had eaten dinner high atop the highest floors, was being destroyed as I watched with unimaginable pictures of those choosing to fall to grasp their last breadths of air as they tumbled down we watched in the grief that can be felt when one can not help yet understands their decisions.

My brother called early that morning and suggested I leave D.C. immediately and my roommate’s family called from Florida all telling us to leave the beltway. We quickly left our homes and drove down M Street as people came flying out of their offices begging for rides out of the city and then as we crossed the Key Bridge, we saw the Pentagon thick with smoke thick in the air as yet another plane crashed as we drove away towards Virginia and into a mix of terrifying uncertainty and complete disbelief and denial. We had packed a change of clothes and a few other things for a night away from our apartments in Washington, and we did not comprehend or perhaps did not want the severity to register, until that evening after hours of fleeing and driving we exhaustively watched the news and listened without understanding what we had witnessed and lived through.

The next morning I drove my friend to a metro station near the still smoking Pentagon for her to return to the normalcy they were calling for. There was no sense of safety and so much worry as we watch those in tears looking for their lost loved ones. My own Uncle Richie was missing from the 86th Floor of 2 World Trade Center and the disbelief was almost beyond our ability to process. We were stunned and unsure where to go or what to do. I left Washington for New York only somewhat worried about the classed I would miss, and we went to my relative’s house to wait for news of our missing family member.

We stood gathered together that night in Washington. We wanted to be around others. There was a sense of safety and unity. We stood shoulder to shoulder in parks, in places of worship, and in private homes. September 11th dawned as a day feeling of early autumn perfection. It was the type of beautiful day that people hope for a special event and so suddenly the joy of the sunshine was taken. Moments later a country was stunned into silence. Staring in disbelief in person and on television screens and not comprehending in any sense this reality. There were calls in the morning as the early news unfolded until phone calls could not get through and we instead helped and held those that were near us.

It was surreal and unimaginable. For those living in the areas of New York and Washington, there was a true sense of panic and palpable uncertainty of what we should do and where we should go. Life plans were instantly altered. Families and friends prioritized, careers rethought to help humanity over personal gain. As a law student, I went back to school expecting the strict expectations of reciting cases and analyzing issues but instead sat stunned as professors spoke aloud about their doubts in their careers and their hopes for us in the future. All those that lived through that day cannot forget. That day changed so many lives and previous plans were rethought and new ways of life begun. We remember because we learn from retaining the past. We were individuals that morning, but after those events, we were united as one.

