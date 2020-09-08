Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

We live, we die, we wonder why?

In light of World Suicide Prevention Day (and R U OK Day in Australia) this Thursday Sept 10, I value the opportunity to write more openly about thoughts of death and not wanting to be here. Although it may seem melancholic to some, there is a hopeful message here about life which I fortunately discovered […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In light of World Suicide Prevention Day (and R U OK Day in Australia) this Thursday Sept 10, I value the opportunity to write more openly about thoughts of death and not wanting to be here. Although it may seem melancholic to some, there is a hopeful message here about life which I fortunately discovered and want to share. 

Let’s be honest. We are born. We live. We die. This is fact. 

As a life-long learner and a long-time student of yoga and meditation, I consider intermittent thoughts of death a sign of consciousness and intelligence. An understanding and acceptance of our eventual death also provides an understanding of what it is to live, and at times a motivation to maximize our unique experience of life on earth. But it was not always that way…

Thoughts of not wanting to live

When I was in my early 20’s, I started having thoughts around death and not wanting to live any more. 

I had experienced a couple intense depressive episodes as well as debilitating anxiety that spanned for months. I wanted so desperately to move out of my suffering that dying seemed a viable option. Although I saw multiple therapists, I never felt brave enough to share my suicidal thoughts.

Twenty five years on I am living in another country, I have a loving and supportive husband, three wonderful sons and two loyal dogs. I have a doctorate in public health, I have launched and sold a successful yoga business, I have a great core group of friends, and on paper you might think life is grand. 

But no. My internal struggles have persisted and despite my achievements there are times when I have been preoccupied with not wanting to live. 

Over the years I have committed and recommitted to wellness. In addition to my studies and my business endeavors I’ve tried multiple types of therapy and nearly a dozen different kinds of antidepressants. I’ve even had a few hospital/residential care stints because of the severity.

A framework for understanding – Our thoughts of death can be a process not a destination

Yet after all this time, and all of this therapy, I felt too ashamed to raise the topic of my thoughts around death and dying until recently.

About five years ago, I felt for the very first time in a safe enough space to share the thoughts that had haunted me for so long.

I was doing a yoga therapy course and had an individual session with the teacher. One day I told him about my occasional, nagging fixation with death and he listened calmly. 

In his wisdom he suggested that it seemed I was having existential thoughts about death rather than literal plans to actually take my life. 

He explained that often thoughts of this kind are about grappling with our own human existence and coming to terms with various difficult life circumstances. That often thoughts of death highlight a deep desire to ‘end’ a situation or a stage in life, and that sometimes death seems like the answer, or an easier answer. 

He allowed me the space to explore the fact that having existential thoughts around death and dying can be a cerebral and philosophical exercise and that it does not need to be feared.

This was when the penny dropped for me. 

Suddenly thoughts of death and dying became a framework for greater awareness of existence, beyond just me; I saw that they symbolized a desire to be free of misery (both real and imagined). That my dreaded thoughts were a message and not an answer and suddenly they became thoughts that I could explore more openly, not repress, not fear and not be ashamed of in any way.

As I write this, I am happy to say that I’ve been mentally well for more than a year. When I have any preoccupied thoughts around death, I more easily am able to lift the shame, guilt and punitive aspects we often associate with suicidal ideation. And so now when I think of death and dying from time to time that it is normal and that is ok.

I encourage anyone and everyone, no matter what age, to share persistent or unwanted thoughts of suicide and dying. Speak to a trusted friend, family member or professional and to know that there is always a way to move beyond your frustration and fears – even if it takes 20 years, as it did for me.

If it feels this article has triggered anything for you and you require assistance, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.Other Australian resources:

In the USA, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reachedat 1-800-273-8255

Other countries specific crises support, see http://www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html

    Dr Deb Roberts, Ph.D.

    Dr Deb Roberts has a PhD in public health. She is a writer, speaker, yoga teacher and mental health advocate. American born, she lives in Melbourne, Australia with her husband, three sons and golden retrievers Sparky and Indi. You can read more of her writing on her blog.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    When Life becomes Death

    by Dr. Alexandra Domelle
    Community//

    What Will Happen If You Stop Being Scared of Dying?

    by Viviana Rose
    There is nothing to fear, because death is coming.
    Community//

    Have No Fear, Death is Here

    by Margaret Meloni

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.