Ways to manifest your dream life as by Kelvin Wiedenhoff

I sat down with Kelvin, to talk about how he has been able to manifest his dream life and attract anything he wants.

I came across Kelvin Wiedenhoff in the summer of 2019 and started following him. At that time, he had just bought his dream car, a Rolls Royce Wraith, becoming one of the youngest owners of this supercar in the world. Kelvin Wiedenhoff went from “having no money for a train ticket” to owning a Rolls Royce in just under 3 years’ time. Now, two years later he is on a mission to help others tap into their ability to change their life for good.

In this interview, we talk about manifesting your dream life, talk about energy and vibrations, and how his coaching can get you to the next level.

JD: What are some of the biggest misconceptions about manifestation?

KW: I think that the movie “The Secret’’ has made people manifest completely in the wrong way, it was a good documentary that focused on the law of attraction but ended to be more wishful thinking than to give the real secrets on manifesting. They almost portrayed manifesting as something that will magically appear in your life if you think about it, and that’s not the truth.

There is also a big taboo on money, the saying, money is the root of all evil. Has been printed into people’s mind, this makes them not feel good about money. And that is something that is very important in the manifestation process. You have to reprogram your mind with the feeling that having a lot of money is your birthright.

Money is just a tool to help you to live a life without worries and enabling you to help others.

JD: What do you teach people about how to manifest effectively?

KW: The real problem when it comes to manifest is to clear all subconscious dis-beliefs about money. You need to work on a subconscious level first, you can’t just simply think about something and hope to appear, because if your subconscious mind is not in alignment with it, it just won’t work. These blockages have to be fixed and this is something that a lot of people are not aware of. That’s why they start on the manifestation journey, see no results, and then think it doesn’t work. They have blockages from the past, they want something but the subconscious mind is reminding them all the time that they are not worthy of it or that money isn’t easy to manifest.

It’s all about energy and vibrations and that is the most important thing when it comes to manifestation. If you want a new car, your whole being has to be aligned with having this car, you must get to the feeling of already having it. This is when the magic happens, and you will attract it. You literally attract what you are. You have to be it, and then you will have this big universal power, that will move mountains to bring it to you.

You must remember that money is just energy, and everything else is also energy. And everything vibrates at a certain frequency. When you become a vibrational match to what you want, you will attract this into your life. This is not wishful thinking; this is as Einstein once said physics. It is a universal law that ‘’creates’’ everything. As everything is already manifested in the unseen, you are not really creating it, rather pushing it from a vision, into this reality.

You literally attract what you are. You have to be it, and then you will have this big universal power, that will move mountains to bring it to you.

–Kelvin Wiedenhoff

JD: If someone is new to manifesting what do you want to teach them?

KW: Manifestation is not something you have to force; you have been doing it all your life. Unknowingly or knowingly, everything you have or been through in life, is a direct result of the thoughts, feelings and emotions you once hold. Manifesting must become a natural state of mind, you don’t have to try too hard. One time I told a student; it’s as easy to manifest £1 as it is to manifest £1,000,000, he laughed and said no way! I said; once you realise that it’s all about vibrations and matching the frequency, you will believe me it’s true. Someone who is used to manifesting millions, will agree, and say; ‘’Yes manifesting millions is easy, but manifesting billions is hard’’.

The truth is, it’s all about hacking your subconscious mind into believing that it’s easy.

The moment you are as comfortable mentally with manifesting £1 as manifesting millions, you have reached this vibration. You have released all blockages when it comes to money. You know that you can have whatever you want, and the manifestation process becomes a natural process.

So, for the people who are new to this, I want to teach them that whether they are aware of it or not, they always have been manifesting. I want them to change their focus on what they did, do what they are doing. Be aware of the energy you give off, as you will attract more from it into your life. Be aware of the words you say, as they become your reality. Think highly and worthy of yourself, if you want the world to believe in you, you will have to believe in yourself first. Anything you want, wants you too. Don’t ever feel guilty about wanting something, if it’s for the higher good, you will attract it effortlessly. Don’t try too hard and let it become something like breathing, you don’t force yourself to breathe, it just happens naturally. When you reach that state, you will have blocked all subconscious emotions and become a master in creating your own reality.

JD: If people want to learn more about your work, where can they go?

KW: You can learn more about my work at www.kelvinwiedenhoff.com. I just wrote a free e-book that grasps the things I just discussed and gives you the basics. I offer one to one coaching sessions for people who have particular questions. And as we are speaking, I am building a course that in a few weeks will teach you everything you need to know, with all the things I learned over the last years. This will be revolutionary as I am putting methods in it that has proven to work and I’ve tested for the last 6 years.

You can also follow my daily life on Instagram, here I am giving daily tips about manifesting and inspiring people to bring out the best in them.

Instagram – @kelvinwdn