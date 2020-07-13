Ways To Manage Stress and Burnout During Covid19 – Ken Ibizugbe

Forex is among the jobs that can cause high levels of stress and burnouts during work. During this pandemic, you are exposed to additional issues and strains not only from the job but also healthwise. Managing stress and burnout may seem like a hurdle.

It was a pleasure meeting Ken, who shared on how he manages high levels of stress and anxiety in his Forex work. These are his tips for avoiding burnout and stress.

Take Time Off

Ken says that taking a time of the action helps a lot to re-invent and adjust anything that is not happening as planned. Taking some time off for Ken might be a thirty-minute break meditating or an off day. This helps his mind to get out of the ‘work-zone’ and orient appropriately. At that time, calmness takes over, and it can be the difference between having a terrible day for the rest of the day or fixing the issue and going back to a smooth day.

Command Your Morning

Getting up while knowing what your goals for the day are is a habit everyone who wants to avoid stress at work should embrace. “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” he says, “and failure is a major contributor of stress.” Planning is easy, and everyone, no matter their role, should plan their days. Stress is also brought by failure to meet your targets by being inefficient. Inefficiency is often caused by a lack of planning your duties and leads to time wastage before you decide on what to do. Having wasted time, you are likely going to fail to meet the deadline, and that leads to stress. Writing your goals for tomorrow before you sleep is a key takeaway if you want to avoid procrastinating and poor time management.

Delegate What You Can

Most people often burn themselves up knowingly. They think that doing everything will maximize their profits instead of hiring someone to do it. Lack of delegation makes you get burned out quickly because you are forcing yourself to perform everything. This often leads to mediocrity and failure. You cannot niche down and focus on one thing and master it because you are handling everything. Additionally, you can also get some stress disorders.

Connect with Like-Minded People

Connecting with people you have similar motives is a source of motivation. Although this has been said over and over again, you still find people interacting with friends with bad influence. It often ends in a bad way. If you are cautious, you can tell the types of friends you are interacting with even before getting in ‘deep relationships.’