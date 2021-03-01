Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ways to Give Back During Your Retirement | Peter Palivos, Attorney

After retiring, most people get overwhelmed by their newfound free time. Retirement is the best life stage for individuals to engage in activities that they initially did not have time to. A good example is getting involved in philanthropic endeavors. Most retirees find it quite a hassle choosing the best way to give back to the community and how to go about it. Here are several ways retirees can give back to the community effectively.

Volunteering

There are a lot of diverse volunteer opportunities that retirees can engage in. As such, they need to identify their interests and passions to determine which philanthropic activities suit them best. However, it is also advisable to try out new activities and experiences.

Leveraging Skills and Experiences

Retirees usually possess in-depth expertise and knowledge in specific areas. They can offer these skills to nonprofit organizations in need of board leaders with a wide range of experiences and strengths. Individuals can also volunteer in local community service initiatives and mentorship programs to share their experiences. In addition, they have an opportunity to choose which age group or ethnic category they want to work with, whether it’s working with young people, women, men, or children.

Offering a Plan to Nonprofits

When retiring, individuals should ensure that they inform the current nonprofit organizations they are involved with about their new plans. This may mean increasing or decreasing the time they volunteer at the charities or even reducing their contribution. It is also essential to provide a current personal email address or phone number to get updates on new activities and opportunities that they may wish to get involved in.

Open a Foundation

Many retirees with wealth usually opt to start a foundation or a trust to help others. The latter gives them a chance to set up funds that can be used for different purposes, including providing housing benefits to people with low-income, scholarship funding, among others. A foundation focuses on offering financial aid to a particular nonprofit organization or even an initiative.

Retirees who plan to spend time and money giving back to the community should ensure that they plan their finances smoothly for philanthropic endeavors. Retirees should also look for opportunities that enable them to choose whether to commit or volunteer seasonally.

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    As a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist, Peter Palivosfound great success in the real estate industry. Peter had quite a fulfilling law career and began working for Rittenberg, Krichiver and Buffen Ltd. as an Associate, Partner for for three years. He then established his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. For over 20 years, Peter Palivos effectively managed his firm, before transitioning into real estate. Today, Peter Palivos works as a real estate developer both nationally and internationally.

