Ways to Accept and Overcome Challenges – Anmol Dhingra

“How will I get through this challenge? I don’t think I can do this! How do other people do it?” Are these familiar questions you ask yourself when you’re feeling depleted, discouraged or unmotivated because you’re facing a challenge? I certainly have says Anmol.

Everybody has a dream; each of us tries to reach for those dreams one way or another. There are some that struggle and decide that it isn’t worth it, but there are also those that persevere despite all the struggles that they have to face. Then there are also some of us that can’t seem to find a goal to latch on to. Anmol Dhingra belonged to the fortunate few that had a dream, struggled for it, but achieved it in the end. We all know how challenging life can be, especially when it relates to something we are passionate about. Life is full of its ups and downs.

One day, you may feel like you have it all figured out. Then, in a moment’s notice, you’ve been thrown a curve ball. You’re not alone in these feelings. Everyone has to face their own set of challenges. Learning how to overcome challenges will help you stay centered and remain calm under pressure. Everyone has their own preferences for how to face a challenge in life. The old adage goes, “What you give is what you get.” If you’ve been through a situation or have advice for someone you know who is going through a tough time, be sure to help out!

Helping others not only benefits them, but it can also help you feel happier yourself. It can be easy to let yourself think small because of the fear of failure, or even the fear of making a decision. But, to accomplish great things in life, you have to be open to taking risks. With whatever challenges may arise, always think and dream big. That way, you will achieve more than what you could have ever imagined.

Try not to let your thoughts get in your own way. So often we turn away from life rather than toward it. We are masters of avoidance! But if we want to be present—to enjoy life and be more effective in it—we must orient ourselves toward facing reality. When we are guided by the reality principle, we develop a deeper capacity to deal with life more effectively. What once was difficult is now easier. What once frightened us now feels familiar. Life becomes more manageable.

Make a plan

You can feel those emotions but you can’t live with them forever, and you can’t let them run your life. In order to overcome life’s struggles, you’ll need to make a plan. Figure out what it is that you need to do in order to succeed at overcoming the challenges you’re facing.

Know that others struggle

So often in life we focus on our own challenges, but remember there is a whole world out there and everyone goes through something. You aren’t as alone as you may feel.

Reach out

Something I always say to my audiences is that asking for help isn’t failing, but failing to ask for help when you need it is. Don’t be afraid to reach out for support, you’ll find people who are willing to be there.

Take Your Time

As the story of the tortoise and the hare tells us, slow and steady wins the race. By being in a hurry, we actually thwart our own success. We get ahead of ourselves. We make more mistakes. We cut corners and pay for them later. We may learn the easy way but not necessarily the best way. As an old adage puts it: The slower you go, the sooner you get there.