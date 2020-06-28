Ways Entrepreneurs Can Master Self-Awareness – Pranav Panchbudhe

There’s a common misconception that every startup founder is a natural-born leader. Successful entrepreneurs are always optimistic and take every odd as the opportunity. They maneuver their environment in such a way that the works get accomplished rationally. Thus, they win by the application of their extraordinary insight and skill.

While some successful entrepreneurs are, many founders simply take leadership skills for granted or never completely developed them. As a consequence, they're unable to influence others, which makes it almost impossible to get their business off the ground. The first steps toward true success are always inward.

What makes a successful entrepreneur? Of course, the answer to that is many different things but one of them is definitely their ability to know what is going on within their own industry, within the world of business in general and especially with entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship. Most people think they know themselves pretty well and they possess self-awareness. However, they might be mistaken. Self-Awareness is a very rare trait to find in the wild. Self-awareness isn’t a completely automatic process.

Rather, it is something you need to consciously develop within yourself as you get older. People there in business for themselves don’t exist in a vacuum. Besides their customers, suppliers and all of the other support systems that they have around their business, they also have friends and colleagues that are also entrepreneurs and keeping up with these people is one of the best ways that they have a staying informed. Successful entrepreneurs know how to master who they and harness their inner power, instincts and intuition. Knowing themselves with clarity leads them to the right deals and business ventures. If they do not have acute self-awareness, they will come up against the counterforce of out-of-control emotions, leading to their downfall.

” Entrepreneurs are always alert to opportunities. They are very much quick to see and grab opportunities. They exhibit an innovative turn of mind and convert the problems into viable opportunities. They plan intellectually and anticipate carefully how to achieve their goals in realizing an opportunity. Entrepreneurs are always oriented towards action for accomplishment of their goals. Being confident of their abilities, they find themselves as problem solvers rather than problem avoiders. They chalk out their goals for future and make planning to achieve them.

Being inwardly directed.

Successful leaders are inwardly motivated by a drive or force that propels and motivates them to work hard to master their skills. This inner force is not unique to the profoundly successful. Everyone has this capability and each person has something distinctive to offer since no one is a repeatable phenomenon in this universe.

Learn the ropes

Entrepreneurs need to master emotions like excitement, “follow the lead of others, learn the rules and observe how things fit together,” writes Campbell. This builds their confidence and helps them better understand the work that they’re team is doing.

Taking risks.

Accomplished leaders understand that self-awareness brings a sense of certainty in tough decision-making situations. This self-awareness enables them to make quicker and more efficient assessments in tough moments.

Cultivating wisdom.

Learning to master the inner world of reactions is what drives proficient leaders to make sound decisions, learn from their mistakes and not quit. Wisdom comes from being willing to lose little battles to win the war. There’s no way to succeed without first having the ability to manage the inner world of reactions, fear and complacency.

Pranav says stay curious in terms of career. Curiosity inspires creativity and creativity is where all new ideas stem from. This is how leaders become mavericks. They pay no attention to fitting in. They know that their success often comes at the expense of not belonging.