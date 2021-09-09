Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. on Why More Leaders Need to Speak Openly About Mental Health

Mental wellness is one of the most troublesome health concerns in the United States. Approximately one in five adults report mental health symptoms each year, and many more go untreated due to the stigma surrounding mental disorders. 

Unfortunately, mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and addiction are often misunderstood or mistakenly associated with weakness or personal failure.

Business Leaders Need to Talk About Their Mental Health Struggles:

Business leaders can help destigmatize mental illness through policy and corporate culture changes. But more importantly, leaders should talk about their mental health struggles.

Leaders in the workplace have typically kept silent to avoid exposing what others may perceive as weaknesses. So, to other employees, they seem infallible. But workers need role models that they know have difficulties similar to their own.

Mental issues strike all workers equally, no matter where they reside on the organizational chart. Starting the dialogue about personal experiences with mental health is the best way for top management to develop a corporate culture of mental wellness.

Prudential Financial uses one successful example of this approach. Prudential normalizes the discussion of mental health by having senior leaders use video messages to share their personal stories.

The Workplace is an Ideal Location to Cultivate a Culture of Mental Wellness:

  • 63% of Americans are already part of the US labor force.
  • People in the United States spend about 25 – 33 percent of their lives at work.
  • Communication structures are already in place.
  • There are already many programs in place which could easily be updated and adapted.
  • Social support is available.

The Benefits of Building a Corporate Culture That Addresses Mental Health Concerns:

Handling mental health concerns in the workplace can reduce health care costs for businesses and employees. In addition, better mental health can positively impact an employee’s:

  • Job performance and productivity
  • Daily functioning
  • Communication with coworkers
  • Engagement with their work
  • Retention and job satisfaction
  • Rates of disability or unemployment
  • Physical capability
  • Cognitive performance

There’s still a long way to go to eliminate the stigma of mental illness. However, business leaders can pave the way by sharing their struggles.

Article originally published on WayneEmersonGregoryJr.co

    Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr., Nurse

    Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. is a passionate healthcare worker who left a lifelong career in project management to pursue this calling. Throughout his new career, he has dedicated himself to offering exceptional service to patients and creating friends out of those he cares for. He has always believed that when working in healthcare, each patient is unique and deserves to be treated as such. Not only is he dedicated to their physical health, but Wayne also prides himself on caring for the whole individual. Wayne specifically works in the ICU and medical-surgical departments, where he typically sees patients who have experienced trauma or recently had invasive surgery. 

    Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. is registered in Georgia and specializes in advanced cardiovascular life support, basic life support, and CPR and AED. Wayne also holds a certification in Stroke Scale from NIHSS.

    Gregory Jr. works as the owner of Gregory Equipment Sales in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This is a role Wayne has held since 2014 and still holds. Before owning his own business, Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. served as the Economic Development Project Manager for the City of Columbia in South Carolina.

    Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. is a Board Member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, the Food Bank Board, Richland County United Way, South Carolina Developers’ Association, the Internal Economic Developers’ Council, and the Workforce Investment Board.

    Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. is a compassionate and committed healthcare professional. Gregory cares deeply about each and every patient and strives to make their experience as enjoyable as possible.

    Visit his website to learn more.

