Vocals to Remember: What’s the Secret?

As a lover of all types of music, a concert and theater goer, a talent buyer and manager, and an avid observer, I’ve often reflected on what separates a good vocal from an iconic one. As art is evaluated in the eyes – (or ears) – of the beholder, you are free to disagree, of course. So many people can sing, but really, what separates the good from the great? For me, it’s simple. Emotional intelligence.

Did you know music, specifically vocals, can be intelligent? And no, not in that “I went to school and have a degree and I’m technically perfect” kind of intelligence. But rather in that “I feel your pain, I reflect your deepest hopes, dreams, fears, cravings and values, and I hold them all dear and carry them – sometimes gently and sometimes with force – but always without hesitation, to every listener on the planet” kind of intelligence. If emotional intelligence relates to understanding and managing emotion, then a vocalist who understands their own and their audience’s pain, joy, fear, love, etc., effectively taps in and connects to it, and stays in that emotional place consistently during delivery, can create that iconic moment.

As an actor, can you imagine just walking onto stage, or in front of the camera, without “getting into character”? Delivering the scrip without emotional intelligence, without becoming, is just reading and rote memorization. You might be a perfect reader, word for word, perfect pitch and annunciation, but it’s just reading or memorizing all the same. Same with delivering vocals. Even if you have perfect pitch and placement, delivering without digging deep and connecting, may be good, but it will never be great.

And by the way, this has nothing to do with genre. Ballads, rock anthems, Broadway, jazz – it’s all the same. It’s not the what; it’s the how. Each can be emotionally intelligent — or not. Each can, as J. Lo says, give us “goosies” — or not. For some artists, this comes easy. Natural empaths, “old souls” if you will, often connect as part of their nature. Others may have to work harder. It is possible for all vocalists by virtue of being human, but for most it is usually not right on the surface.

So how do I personally distinguish the “good” from the “great”? Where and when does that performance cross the threshold? Is there a checklist? Is it quantitatively measurable? Well, I go back to an old analogy. When asked about what constituted obscenity back in 1964, Justice Potter Stewart said, ” I know it when I see it.” So, for me, what constitutes that iconic vocal performance? When has a vocalist delivered one of those moments? I know it when I feel it.

For an example of an emotionally intelligent delivery, please check out this performance of Burn, from Hamilton. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFfnssKH6OF/

    Gina Moreno Wilson, Entrepreneur, Attorney, Author, Coach, Speaker, Actor at Wilson Management & Consulting

     

    Gina Wilson, Esq. graduated in 1998 Summa Cum Laude from Whittier Law School in California. In school Gina was not only an Editor for The Whittier Law Review, but was also teaching assistant in both Contracts and Torts. She was the recipient of numerous American Jurisprudence Awards including that for her work in Agency and Corporations. She is a member of the State Bar of Nevada.

    Across industries, Gina continues to utilize her specialized knowledge in contracts and agency in her various entrepreneurial ventures and real estate business. Gina has made a living as an entrepreneur most of her professional life. From law, to writing and editing, to creating & distributing product, to teaching others how to break the 9-5, to working with high profile clients and appearing in a reality tv show, Gina's diverse range of experiences will bring you value.

    On a personal note, Gina raised two daughters as a single mother while simultaneously caring for aging parents and later a sick sibling. She has chronicled some of her experiences with caregiving, grief and survival in her book, Donald's Story: One Family's Journey through the Tangled Darkness of Alzheimer's.

    Gina is a dual Italian-American citizen who loves music, live theater, independent book shops and good coffee.

