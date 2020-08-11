Vlogging Can Boost An Introvert’s Life – Benefits On Mental Health

Vlogging is the most trending topic of the era. The career of a YouTuber has attracted the attention of many internet users.

YouTube stars can enjoy numerous benefits from different companies. The trend of product unboxing is touching the new heights which boosts your morale and gives you self confidence about giving the opinions that someone actually listens to.

By unboxing the products from different companies, YouTubers are earning good rewards. According to Statista, YouTube has 2 Billion active users worldwide as of July 2020.

Not every YouTube user can become a start but they can avail several benefits. Better mental health is one of the top benefits everyone is getting from YouTube.

Benefits of Vlogging for Better Mental Health

Vlogging can improve your health in different ways. Even if someone is not praising you while vlogging, the therapeutic nature of speaking out loud about your problems and struggles can create a positive impact in their mental state.

According to CBC News, YouTube is the most positive social media network available on the internet. In a world of the internet where social media is seen as a negative influence on mental health, video sharing sites like YouTube emerged as a positive component for users.

Watching vlogs from your favorite vlogger related to mental health can improve your health condition. Ashley Womble, the owner of mental health support stated, “viewing videos can improve your mental health. Videos make people feel fresh and happy. Vlogs encourage people to counter their issues.”

We are living in a society where people don’t bother to discuss their mental health issues. It is difficult to spread awareness regarding mental health in such societies.

But watching the vlog about these essential topics will help reduce the stigma surrounding them. Such videos related to mental health issues encourage a listener to reach out for help or feel happier with what they are dealing with.

How to Start Vlogging to Combat Mental Health Issues

Vlogging is the best way to share feelings about mental health. YouTube can create a comfortable community for doing so.

People dealing with mental health issues should always remember that they are not alone, and making and watching vlogs can get them out of such issues.

In the next part of the article, we’ll discuss how to start a vlog step by step to deal with mental health issues.

Starting a vlog is not a difficult job. All you need is an active internet connection, smartphone, and consistency. Yes, you can make high-quality videos using your mobile phone.

First of all, you need to sign up for your YouTube account. Once you are done with basic settings, start uploading high-quality videos.

Make sure you properly edit the videos before uploading them. You can use any video editing software to professionally edit your videos.

While recording your video, try to discuss common mental health issues that everyone is facing. Once you start discussing relevant topics, you will start growing the community of like-minded people around you.

You can share your experience in dealing with mental health issues. Speaking out loud about your mental health condition will also encourage others to do the same.

Engage Your Audience

Once you start growing your community, the next step is to keep your audience engaged. Whenever you post a new video, share it on different social media platforms Like Facebook, Pinterest, etc.

Properly respond to the comments you received from your audience. Listen to common issues of your viewers and ask for suggestions.

When you keep your audience engage, they desperately wait for your next video. Whenever you upload your video, they start sharing it on their social media platforms. In this way, you can get more and more followers to your vlogging channel.

Even you can arrange physical meetups once you establish a good relationship with your audience. You can discuss and resolve your issues with cooperation. You can make your videos better and engaging buy using a phone stand for recording your videos.

Handle the Criticism

When you gain a large number of followers, you will have people around different countries. Some people may disagree with your opinion.

They will start criticizing you. You need to be patient. You need to show them that you are there to help people get rid of mental health issues.

Never get demotivated and positively handle the criticism. Some people might use vulgar comments. You can block them from viewing your channel.

You can also use different filters to avoid negative comments. Above all, you need to prepare yourself for any condition.

Ask for a recommendation from your audience but you can’t satisfy everyone. Just be yourself and do whatever you love to do.

Remember, you are there to create awareness about mental health issues. For this purpose, you need enough courage to speak and act. You shouldn’t allow a naysayer to ruin your plan of resolving the mental health issue.

Conclusion

Almost every human being is mentally depressed in the 20th century. No doctor can cure the mental health issue but you can find the proper solution by discussing your issues with the community around you.

Try to create something unique that nobody is creating. Add some fun to your videos to keep your audience engaged. Nobody is interested in long boring videos discussing the same topic.

You should keep your video short and to the point. At the end of the video, ask your audience to like and subscribe to your video. This is the best way to turn your viewers into permanent followers.