Virtual Team Holiday Party Activities: Part 2

Read Part 1 of this series by clicking here.

With this holiday’s coming up, teams are excited to celebrate the end of this challenging year and indulge in fun festivities. Even though your organization may be working remotely, there’s no need to cancel the annual party! Boost team morale and employee engagement by hosting a virtual party instead. In this two-part blog, I share some of my favorite themed activities, perfect for an end of the year virtual celebration. Here are some  team-building events for your upcoming virtual parties:

Holiday Team Building Games

Put a holiday-twist on some classic team building games to increase team morale and communication. A few great examples include Christmas Movie Trivia, Silent Night Charades, or Winter Pictionary. For these games, make slight alterations to incorporate holiday-themed questions, prompts, and images. One of my favorite virtual holiday games is Blind Christmas Tree Ripping. Supply employees with green construction paper or encourage them to find leftover gift wrap around the house. Instruct the team to close their eyes and try their best to carefully tear a Christmas tree shape from the paper. It’s harder than you may think! To build teamwork skills, you can pair up employees in breakout rooms and ask one employee to close their eyes and do the ripping while the other team member can see and guide their peers through the process. At the end of the activity, have all employees show off their attempts for humorous team bonding. 

Kindness Quest

For organizations with a strong focus on community service and giving back, this is the perfect holiday event. The Kindness Quest has two main parts: an online trivia challenge and a Google Maps scavenger hunt. By designating employees into teams, you can foster communication and collaboration during the office party. For an extra challenge, randomize groups and encourage members from different departments to work together. 

For the online trivia challenge, direct team members to sites like Freekibble or Freerice. These websites donate kibble to dog shelters or rice to foodbanks based on user participation. Set the timer for 10 – 20 minutes and allow team members to answer as many questions as possible. At the end of time, employees can share their scores, and the top-scoring player can go home with a small prize. 

In addition to the trivia challenge, team leaders may put together a community service scavenger hunt for their peers. Starting at the organization’s location, use Google Maps to look around the town for local animal shelters, food banks, and other community service centers. Make a creative and mysterious list of street view directions that will lead employees to these buildings. For example, directions could state: “Start at our office building. Walk north until you see the red striped mailbox. Turn left and take ten steps until you come to the brown building. What have you found?” This activity helps familiarize employees with local community service organizations that may be just a few minutes away from the office. 

Winter Themed Escape Rooms

With the rise of lockdowns, many escape room companies have transitioned their business to the virtual sphere. With a short Google search, you can find plenty of companies hosting virtual escape rooms for our holiday parties. These remote escape rooms are often led by a host, creating an integrative and engaging team-building experience. As the holidays approach, look for local and national organizations that may even provide discounts to larger office groups. Through these events, we can challenge our problem-solving skills and continue to build upon teamwork within the company. 

Hopefully, these events will add some laughs and fun to our virtual holiday parties. With a focus on team building, we continue to foster connection and communication within our remote offices. These attributes are essential for virtual teams to remain engaged in work and feel a sense of belonging to the organization. 

Dima Ghawi is the founder of a global talent development company with a primary mission for advancing individuals in leadership. Through keynote speechestraining programs and executive coaching, Dima has empowered thousands of professionals across the globe to expand their leadership potential. In addition, she provides guidance to business executives to develop diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies and to implement a multi-year plan for advancing quality leaders from within the organization.

Reach her at DimaGhawi.com and BreakingVases.com.

    Dima Ghawi, International Leadership Speaker & Executive Coach

    Dima Ghawi is Middle Eastern in her genes and a global citizen in spirit. With two decades of experience leading cross-cultural teams, managing client relationships, and developing talent for companies like IBM, Merrill Lynch, and Intuit, Dima combines corporate expertise with her inspiring personal story to captivate and motivate audiences. Through keynote speeches, interactive workshops, dynamic training programs, personalized coaching, and an online community, Dima shares her leadership journey with one goal in mind: to ignite others to reimagine their potential and take daring actions. Dima speaks to the leaders, the visionaries, and the rebels who are ready to shatter their limitations.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

