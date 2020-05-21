Contributor Log In/Sign Up
VIDEO: How much burn-out cost me.

Can you put a price tag on burn-out? I tried and here is the result...

By

Can you put a price tag on burn-out? I tried.

Maybe due to Shark Tank and Dragon’s Den, even people outside the business world seem to be more comfortable valuing a company than putting a value on their own individual health.

Until 2017, I enjoyed apparent success. Until then I had been an entrepreneur, political advisor and led an outstanding team in global media. Yet, I did all this by neglecting my wellbeing for the sake of my goals.

I went from tiredness to fatigue, and from fatigue to complete burn-out. It took me more than 18 months to recover. 18 months of a COMPLETE STOP.

In this video I share my quick calculations of what this cost me.

A few notes:

– They are my personal costs. Yours may look very different.

– They do not reflect the costs to my businesses at the time: both when I was still active (but underperforming) and after I left.

– I lived in a country with a public health service. In the US, for example, medical expenses would have been much, much higher.

Consider how much burn-out would cost you, both in money terms and in missed opportunities…

It could be a transformational call to action.

My story: https://bit.ly/ldmabout

Leo de Melo, wellbeing advisor on burn-out prevention and recovery.

Leo de Melo has been an entrepreneur, civic activist, political advisor and global media executive, working with governments and some of the world’s largest organisations.

Paradoxically, his mismanaged pursuit of purpose, creative drive and search for perfection led him into a downward spiral of exhaustion and, finally, burn-out, chronic illness and pain.

His self-led recovery taught him the power of connecting nutrition, lifestyle and inner purpose. As a wellbeing mentor, Leo works to empower social entrepreneurs, artists and other creative change-makers to prevent and recover from burn-out.

