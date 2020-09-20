When my doctor told me I might be prediabetic, I knew I needed to start focusing on my health. I learned about the Thrive ZP Challenge when I worked at Walmart. I had been struggling with my weight for quite some time. It took me a while to believe that I could make a change, but with Better Choices, I started to see a difference. I stopped eating so much fast food and bought an air fryer and rotisserie, so my husband and I could do more cooking at home. I added more fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins into my diet while cutting back on carbohydrates and fried foods. Before the pandemic, I joined a health club so I could start exercising more. I’ve switched to taking outdoor boot camp classes throughout the week. Now that I’m working out consistently, I’m so tired at night and getting great sleep! One morning when I woke up, I had the best “a-ha moment” — I noticed a difference in the way my clothes were fitting, and it was all because I stayed focused on setting and reaching goals.

Since starting my Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve lost 33 pounds.

My family and I used to get fast food four days a week. Now, we only eat out once a week and we have saved $400 so far.

I’m taking exercise classes six days a week.

Every day, I aim to get 10,000 steps. If I’m having trouble finishing, I throw on a fast-paced song!

I’m taking better care of myself so I can continue helping others. What is the reason for us to be on earth and go through life’s ups and downs if we don’t share them to help others? I share my journey with my nephew so he can make Better Choices in his life. He’s cut back on fast food just like I have. I’m encouraging my daughter to drink more water every day. My husband has joined me on this health journey, too — he’s lost more than 50 pounds. The two of us have been volunteering and helping veterans since 2009, and I realized if I want to keep helping them I have to get myself together — and I have!

—Veronica Mallet, Walmart Customer; Opelousas, LA; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from past winners, such as Veronica Mallet, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.