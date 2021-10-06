Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Vegas is Better Sober

I’ve been to Vegas seven times.  For five of them, I went as a drinking party girl.  For one, I was doing a sober curious experiment. On my most recent trip, I arrived in Vegas as a happy, healthy, comfortable, non drinker. There is such a thing, and I am proof of it. I have […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Vegas is better Sober!
Vegas is better Sober!

I’ve been to Vegas seven times. 

For five of them, I went as a drinking party girl. 

For one, I was doing a sober curious experiment.

On my most recent trip, I arrived in Vegas as a happy, healthy, comfortable, non drinker.

There is such a thing, and I am proof of it.

I have enjoying my alcohol free lifestyle, so much, I made it my career.

I have evolved into a Certified Professional Recovery and Life Coach, a Business Owner, Sober Influencer, Alcohol Free Advocate, Coach Recruiter,  and Corporate Wellness Consultant with almost 4 years of sobriety under my belt.

I am here to tell you that Vegas is better sober.

I know this is hard to believe.

I’ve done Vegas like a train wreck.

I always felt like I should have been having more fun than I actually was.

I felt like I should be somewhere else, I was never content in the moment I was in. 

I had FOMO.

I wanted to be everywhere at once. 

I was often irritated that the drinks didn’t come fast enough.

I’d roll days and nights without sleep.

I felt like garbage but just kept going, going, going.

I was faking fun and excitement when I had a headache and felt nauseous most of the time.

I was always in a rush, in a hurry, trying to fit it all in.

I was running along the edges, never taking a deep dive into the experience, always a little disconnected from what I was doing and from myself. 

It’s not like that anymore.

I am now fully present, awake, alive, and enthusiastic. 

I am in a better mood when not in a constant state of panic and physical illness.

There is so much more to do, see, and experience, when getting alcohol isn’t the primary focus.

I didn’t place one bet or have one sip of alcohol on this trip.

Instead, I had delicious, healthy, fancy, spicy drinks all over Sin City.

I ate the best food, and it all tastes better when you are completely sober! 

I enjoyed exotic, delicious tastes and flavors in the best atmosphere.

I danced my tail off, I hit all the best clubs and lounges.

I had 2 pool days and a spa day.

The. Best.

I wasn’t detoxing from the night, week, month, or year of drinking.

I was instead enjoying the serenity on a date with myself. 

Imagine how good it feels to be fully hydrated and bringing your healthiest self to the spa for reward and pleasure, instead of hangover detox?

I saw a live free concert in a small theater by KT Tundstall and Macklemore with an audience of recovered people. 

(The nicest, most energetic crowd I have ever been in!) 

You don’t need alcohol to enjoy music. 

Anyone who’s seen Macklemore skipping around a stage with trombones playing in the background can see that. 

I went to all the fancy bars and clubs and I drank

(see my blog What to do in Vegas When You’re Sober

I walked through the Bellagio conservatory, and watched the Bellagio Fountains in front of the Eiffel Tower.

I stayed up late.

I woke up early. 

I wore a lot of makeup.

I dressed up in shiny clothes.

I felt happy, peppy, party energy!

Here’s what I didn’t do: 

I never once abandoned myself or acted out of character. 

I felt clean and pretty and healthy and whole. 

I didn’t lose self esteem.

I didn’t wake up with hangxiety or shame. 

I didn’t come home like a train wreck.

It was my best trip to Vegas yet.

To see what I did read my blog: What to do in Vegas When You’re Sober

    Certified Professional Recovery Coach

    Heather Lowe, Digital Class Creator, Coach, Writer, Speaker, Corporate Wellness Consultant at Ditched The Drink

    Heather is a Certified Life Coach, Certified Professional Recovery Coach, Digital Class Creator, Writer, Speaker, and Wellness Consultant. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, a Professional Human Resources Certificate, with 20 years experience in relationship and business development in the corporate world. Heather ditched the drink in February 2018 and found her passion for helping professionals evaluate their relationship with alcohol. 

    She can be found on her website www.ditchedthedrink.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    2 Years Sober: What I Know Now

    by janey Lee Grace
    Be True To You
    Community//

    Alcohol Free Valentine

    by Heather Lowe
    Photo by Dziana Hasanbekava from Pexels
    Community//

    Learning Alcohol No Longer Serves Me

    by Karolina Rzadkowolska
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.