Valerie Cheers: Keeping Peace In The Midst of Chaos

“You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you because he trusts in you.” Isaiah 26:3 (ESV)

How did I protect my well-being when the world feels chaotic, one might ask? There’s an equation that we see here when being a Christian, and it’s this: Supplication and/or prayer, believe God and we’ll have peace. Presently the inverse is additionally genuine!

Don’t implore and/or pray, don’t trust God, and we’ll not have peace.

Instep we’ll be overcome with fear, uneasiness, and stress. But when we supplicate and believe God, at that point we’ll have that peace that passes all understanding – a peace that rises above our understanding. When we don’t get it what is transpiring or we don’t get what God is doing, we will implore and believe Him and have peace.

I do not know what or where I would be at times like right now with all of the negative news, television reporting, negative politics & social media, and how society is in the midst of monumental change once again during chaos, death, fear, etc.

One might ask, “How have you responded and how will you put your wellbeing first during all of this negative publicity and chaos?”

Here is my advice on how to build your spiritual life during this time of change to insure your wellbeing is protected:

Just do it!

I have put Christ first in every aspect of my life and I stay prayerful and have all peace even during all the chaos right now in the world today!

However, when we implore and trust God, at that point we will have that harmony that passes all arrangement – a harmony that rises above our agreement. At the point when we don’t comprehend what is coming to pass or we don’t comprehend what God is doing, we can ask and confide in Him and have tranquility.

I’ve said it previously, yet now and then we see the petition as a way that we can get God to change our conditions. Yet, we should not fail to remember that at last God needs to transform us. Amidst an emergency, God can give us internal harmony. So we should invest energy perusing God’s Word and invest time in the petition. Furthermore, as we do that, we will appreciate an inward harmony that no one but God can give.

To have the tranquility of God referenced in verse 7, we should find a sense of contentment with God.

How might we find a sense of contentment with God? In Romans 5:1 we read these words, “Thusly being legitimized by confidence, we have tranquility with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

If you’ve got Jesus Christ by confidence as your own Savior, at that point you’re content with God.

At the point when you’re content with God, you can appreciate the tranquility of God that Paul discusses here in Philippians 4. Notice that verse 7 says that this harmony “will keep your hearts and psyches through Christ Jesus.”

A milestone that Satan appears to win a bigger number of fights than some other region in our lives is in our brains or our reasoning. That is the reason we need to put together our speculation with respect to the Word of God. In the event that we think scripturally, we will live scripturally, and we will have the tranquility of God.

That is the reason it’s so significant for us to peruse our Bible. As we read the Word of God, it immerses our psyches with harmony since we are reminded that God is in charge. Furthermore, when we invest energy in supplication, our hearts will be overpowered with that harmony that no one but He can give.

In Isaiah 26:3 we read “Thou shrivel keep him in amazing harmony, whose psyche is remained on thee: in light of the fact that he trusteth in thee.”

When we keep our mind on the Lord and basically trust Him with our entire being, He will give us a harmony that the world can’t give. At the point when all is by all accounts self-destructing around us, God can give us an interior harmony that nobody can remove.

What can God allow us within the middle of chaos and how can He protect your wellbeing?

So, to begin with, of all in protecting your health or wellbeing during the storm, He can grant us His peace. In Philippians 4:6 and 7, Paul composes beneath the motivation of the Sacred Soul, these brilliant words, “Be cautious for nothing.” The thought behind the word “careful” is to be full of fear, uneasiness, and stress. But God is rebuking us not to fear, not to be on edge, and not to stress. As we studied on, God tells us in verses 6 and 7 “but in everything by supplication and supplication with thanksgiving, let your demands be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, should keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”



