Valerie Cheers Brown: Walking In His Shoes

“We can change the world and make it a better place. It is in your hands to make a difference.” – Nelson Mandela.

In 2006, I was selected to partake in the Delegation on Diplomacy in South Africa as an aspect of the International Scholar Laureate Program while studying in college at Saint Louis Community College Forest Park.

I got this nomination in light of the fact that for a short second, I turned into an individual from the National Dean’s List, a rundown I never envisioned being a piece or part of. The program was called, “Walking In Nelson Mandela’s Shoes!” I had no clue as to why I would have been considered for this great South Africa Diplomacy opportunity and it took for me to pass up the opportunity later in years when Mr. Mandela passed, that I realized I should have worked harder in raising funds to be able to partake in this blessing of an opportunity that was given from nobody but God.

The International Scholar Laureate Program (ISLP) Delegation on International Relations and Diplomacy in South Africa gives understudies who go to an energizing and wide-running investigation of its turbulent past, its present political atmosphere and the social issues confronting this rising country.

At the program, understudies are managed unique admittance to international safe haven authorities, nearby dignitaries, and international strategy specialists, and partake in drawing in exercises and gathering conversations with peers. You will encounter the sights, sounds, individuals, and spots that make up this fascinating and noteworthy land and increase another point of view as you mull over your own future and the job you will play as a worldwide pioneer.

I don’t know whether anybody has known about this program, ISLP (International Scholar Laureate Program), previously however the expense was way out of my league, going to school utilizing Financial Aid, and I attempted to collect the cash by raising but was ineffective which would have included air, food, lodging, educational cost and other little expenses and was $4800. This not only exclusively would have been an incredible and expressly satisfying experience, yet for almost 5k it would have profited me with respect to confirmation and future work also in any event, I thought. I even kept in touch with my Congressman, William Lacy Clay, requesting help.

I should have worked harder to make this happen and blame nobody but myself for this lost opportunity, however, today, at this moment, as I compose for Thrive Global who has asked me for some information about somebody you’ve lost in your life, and how their legacy keeps on motivating you during troublesome occasions it must be about an open door I was selected for I have to admit it has to be this great opportunity I decided to let pass me by.

Being nominated was a blessing & a gift from God and being nominated is an aspect of the way toward choosing a competitor being presenting of honor or grant. For me, this was an honor or grant given to me that I won’t actually overlook nor ever will forget. It gives me the extraordinary benefit to have the option to talk in detail about my story why I trust I may have been nominated to “Walk In Nelson Mandela’s Shoes.”

I believe that I was nominated not just in light of who this extraordinary man, Nelson Mandela was nevertheless that his long 27-year stroll to opportunity indicated we can change the world. It has taught me that when God sits you still He is editing your story as He has and is doing for me right now. It has taught me to do something with the time worthwhile and it will keep you strengthened if you listen to Him.

Keeping God as part of the plan first always making a difference in addressing injustices can be made when you are serving the Lord. As a child, I envisioned this chance and for the greater part of my life believing even harder than ever right now in 2020 showing that anyone can really set out on the long walk demonstrating to others how you can change the world.

What’s more, maybe that is one of Mandela’s most suffering inheritances. Through his honesty, fearlessness, and lasting strength he appeared by model what a solitary individual can accomplish, and in this manner he imparted the conviction that treachery, regardless of whether huge or little, can be vanquished. It is ironic, I have frequently been called a “Troublemaker,” throughout my life!

It was quite amazing on the year I was nominated to Walk In Nelson Mandela’s Shoes by the International Scholar Laureate Diplomacy, in November 2006, Amnesty International declared Nelson Mandela an ‘Ambassador of Conscience’ in recognition of his work over many years of speaking out against human rights abuses not just in South Africa but around the world.

Nelson Mandela composed several letters during the 27 years that he was detained; sad letters to his family, more ordinary notes mentioning displays from jail lead representatives, and letters to authorities, specialists and allies persistently requesting change and a conclusion to politically-sanctioned racial segregation.

His correspondence was consistently nice and richly formed but he knew that huge numbers of his letters could never arrive at their proposed objective. To honor what might have been his 100th birthday celebration, a book of 250 letters has recently been distributed, giving a surprising understanding into the man, his determination and perseverance and the battle for his nation’s opportunity.

Long Walk to Opportunity: the life account of Nelson Mandela are composed of jail letters of Nelson Mandela and express gratitude toward God he composed those letters for every one of us to read or listen to loaded with guidance, loaded with true adoration, love for people, and wisdom!