Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Using Spirituality and Faith to Help With Anxiety

Much of the contemporary treatment for anxiety involves Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), medication, or both. While this approach may be beneficial for some, others feel as though there is something lacking. Spirituality may just be that missing puzzle piece. Barbara Markway Ph.D. addresses the spiritual component in an article titled “4 Powerful Ways Spirituality Can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Much of the contemporary treatment for anxiety involves Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), medication, or both. While this approach may be beneficial for some, others feel as though there is something lacking. Spirituality may just be that missing puzzle piece. Barbara Markway Ph.D. addresses the spiritual component in an article titled “4 Powerful Ways Spirituality Can Ease Anxiety and Depression,” in Psychology Today. She outlines a few ways it can assuage anxiety. 

Feeling Hopeful

Having a hopeful mindset works wonders with anxiety and depression. A famous study on how wild vs domestic rats use hope as a survival instinct has opened the door to tons of useful data. Knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel is more than half the battle. Because of the faith associated with spirituality, it is easier to feel more hopeful knowing that your Higher Power’s carrying you through this until steady footing is regained.

Using New Tools

Conventional medicine might not mention prayer too much, but don’t discount it. Remember that prayer takes many forms – meditation, journaling, cuddling with a pet, taking a hot bath, spending time in nature, etc. There is no right or wrong way to pray. Spend time in some form of prayer every day and strengthen the connection with your Higher Power.

Choosing a Positive Outlook

Every single person on this planet is a creature of the Divine. Once an individual realizes that they are perfect just as they are– flaws and all– a paradigm shift occurs. A positive mental attitude works wonders as an anxiety salve. Always choose to see the glass as half-full while wearing rose-colored glasses. All problems are actually learning experiences and an opportunity for growth. Because of this, you should view everything as a lesson filled with wisdom. Seek opportunity instead of oppression. In addition, some people find comfort in knowing there is a divine plan or that everything happens for a reason. It makes the unbearable seem acceptable. 

Remember, spirituality does not adhere to a particular religious doctrine. It is any power greater than one’s self, whatever that may be. Consider utilizing the spiritual path most closely aligned with your personal beliefs to combat that missing puzzle piece in anxiety treatment.

This article was originally published on aaronparthemer.org

    Aaron Parthemer, Founder & President at PMG Private CFO Services

    Based in Fort Lauderdale, Aaron Parthemer is dedicated to his career in finance, his wonderful family, and his faith-based journey. The Founder & President of PMG Private CFO Services, Aaron has the pleasure of working alongside prominent athletes — namely those who play for the NFL. In this capacity, Aaron ensures each client's tax filings are accurate and legal, and assists them in making large investments. Outside of his work, Aaron maintains a mentor-mentee relationship with a local Deacon, and enjoys spending time with his wife and their son, Aaron Jr. To learn more, be sure to visit his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Jesus Christ Is Guilty: Who Strengthens My Mental Resilience

    by Valerie Cheers Brown
    Community//

    Joe Biden told Meghan McCain, ‘You Must Have Hope’. What is your #OneThing for #Hope?

    by Kathryn Goetzke
    Community//

    How to Maintain a Hopeful Mindset During the Coronavirus Outbreak

    by Kathryn Goetzke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.