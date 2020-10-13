Using Spirituality and Faith to Help With Anxiety

Much of the contemporary treatment for anxiety involves Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), medication, or both. While this approach may be beneficial for some, others feel as though there is something lacking. Spirituality may just be that missing puzzle piece. Barbara Markway Ph.D. addresses the spiritual component in an article titled “4 Powerful Ways Spirituality Can Ease Anxiety and Depression,” in Psychology Today. She outlines a few ways it can assuage anxiety.

Feeling Hopeful

Having a hopeful mindset works wonders with anxiety and depression. A famous study on how wild vs domestic rats use hope as a survival instinct has opened the door to tons of useful data. Knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel is more than half the battle. Because of the faith associated with spirituality, it is easier to feel more hopeful knowing that your Higher Power’s carrying you through this until steady footing is regained.

Using New Tools

Conventional medicine might not mention prayer too much, but don’t discount it. Remember that prayer takes many forms – meditation, journaling, cuddling with a pet, taking a hot bath, spending time in nature, etc. There is no right or wrong way to pray. Spend time in some form of prayer every day and strengthen the connection with your Higher Power.

Choosing a Positive Outlook

Every single person on this planet is a creature of the Divine. Once an individual realizes that they are perfect just as they are– flaws and all– a paradigm shift occurs. A positive mental attitude works wonders as an anxiety salve. Always choose to see the glass as half-full while wearing rose-colored glasses. All problems are actually learning experiences and an opportunity for growth. Because of this, you should view everything as a lesson filled with wisdom. Seek opportunity instead of oppression. In addition, some people find comfort in knowing there is a divine plan or that everything happens for a reason. It makes the unbearable seem acceptable.

Remember, spirituality does not adhere to a particular religious doctrine. It is any power greater than one’s self, whatever that may be. Consider utilizing the spiritual path most closely aligned with your personal beliefs to combat that missing puzzle piece in anxiety treatment.

This article was originally published on aaronparthemer.org