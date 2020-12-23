Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Using Chakra Meditation to Balance Mind, Body and Spirit

Meditation can be an excellent practice to help you center yourself and calm your mind, let you work through difficult emotions, and be more in touch with your physical and spiritual needs. ‘Chakra’ roughly translates from Sanskrit as ‘wheel’, referring to the shape and movement of the chakra; there are seven of these spiritual energy sources throughout your body, each of which has a specific function. It is believed that the unobstructed flow of energy through your chakras will provide good spiritual health. If there is a blockage in one of your chakras, it can cause you to become out of touch with yourself. The practice of chakra yoga is focused on clearing these spiritual centers and harnessing the energy which flows between them. These exercises can be used to help you relax and clear your mind.

The seven chakras throughout the body are referred to as the Sahasrara or Crown Chakra (which is at the top of your head), the Ajna or Third Eye Chakra (on your forehead), the Vishuddha or Throat Chakra, the Anahata or Heart Chakra, the Manipura or Solar Plexus Chakra, the Svadhisthana or Sacral Chakra (at your pelvis), and the Muladhara or Root Chakra (at the base of your spine). There are different meditations to help you clear each chakra and work through negative thoughts towards a state of peace and harmony. 

Focusing on a specific chakra will allow you to work through the type of problems with which that energy center is associated; for example, the Crown Chakra is the center of spiritual connection, so engaging in meditation to clear that chakra will allow you to commune more easily with the divine. Depending on which meditation is being practiced, it may also be beneficial to engage in supportive practices, such as humming or singing for Throat Chakra meditation. 

All meditation is best practiced in a quiet, peaceful environment, without distractions, while sitting or lying down. Many visualizations may assist you in meditating; these include visualizing colors and objects. All these practices combine to assist you in creating a relaxing experience that will allow you to create a better connection between your body, mind, and spirit, as well as with the greater spiritual universe. 

This article was originally published on michellebeltran.net.

    Michelle Beltran, Michelle Beltran is a psychic medium and life coach.

    Based in Northern California, Michelle Beltran has had a long and diverse career. She graduated from college and then began working as a law enforcement officer in the Air Force. This job gave her the opportunity to learn how to handle stressful situations while also managing her authority. Following her work in the Air Force, she started working as a probation officer. This role offered her the chance to connect with people who needed purpose to help change their lives. During her time working as a probation officer, she started the first K9 Narcotic Drug Detection Program in her department. The program was only one of five in the state of California.

