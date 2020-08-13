Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Updating our Financial Portfolio – Why it Matters

Whether you call it rebalancing or updating, adjusting your investment portfolio ensures that you don’t get stuck with toxic finances. Investment portfolios consist of every investment asset that you own, so the strategy that you invest through, regardless of its success, is bound to change—even if it’s in small ways.  Periodically Consider setting a specific timeframe […]

Whether you call it rebalancing or updating, adjusting your investment portfolio ensures that you don’t get stuck with toxic finances. Investment portfolios consist of every investment asset that you own, so the strategy that you invest through, regardless of its success, is bound to change—even if it’s in small ways. 

Periodically

Consider setting a specific timeframe to adjust your investments routinely, for by doing so, you remain flexible without becoming impatient. What you want to avoid by having a schedule is the habit of changing your finances without reason.

After Enduring Great Losses

Nothing reveals the weaknesses within your financial strategy the way that severe losses do. Tremendous loss is an ideal indicator that you need to review your financial plan by asking about what needs to be changed.

When the Profits Soar

Many investors find that profiting is paradoxical because investors tend to get arrogant when making money from investments. Stopping yourself from forgetting the risks in investing requires that you “adjust your profits into perspective.”

When You Become a Better Investor

A history of success, which finance professionals consider as three years, is the only way to confirm the effectiveness of your investment strategy. Consider adjusting your investment portfolio to account for the lessons that you’ve learned on your route toward consistent profits.

As Economic Difficulties Strike

The one surety every investor has with them is the absolute likelihood of things going wrong in the markets or their own decisions. Success in investing isn’t about predicting the future but about preparing for it. You want to adjust your investments during economic difficulties to protect yourself from further losses.

If You’ve Got the Free Time

2020’s quarantine against COVID-19 has given society a reason to consider adjusting its investment portfolios whenever there’s time to do so. Use downtime to track the progress of your investments. Though you certainly don’t want to make drastic changes in your free time, use that time to confirm that what you thought was good or bad conditions in the financial markets are as you had analyzed.

The information provided above is a suggestion. Please seek advice from your financial advisor before making any financial decisions.

Robert Henderson Jr., President at The Henderson Financial Group

Located in Miami, Florida, Robert Henderson Jr., is a certified financial planner and tax coach. Although Robert didn't get his start in finance, he left an intense pull to the industry and left a successful real estate career.

Launching The Henderson Financial Group in 1984, Robert and his team help business owners and individuals looking to retire within the next few years. Robert has worked to serve each of his clients and has done much of the heavy lifting to get them where they'd like to be financially. Robert Henderson Jr.'s goal is to provide his clients with a sense of relief, confidence in their financial futures, and a better understanding about how they will achieve their longterm financial goals.

To learn more about Robert Henderson Jr., look for him on social media!

